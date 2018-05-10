Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 CAD Renders Surface Online Ahead of May 16 Launch

  hindi
, 10 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 CAD Renders Surface Online Ahead of May 16 Launch

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ CompareRaja

Highlights

  • OnLeaks has outed CAD renders of the OnePlus 6
  • A 360-degree video has also been released
  • OnePlus 6 launch is set for May 16 in London

OnePlus 6 launch is expected in London on May 16, followed by events in Mumbai and Beijing on May 17. While the handset has had partial elements of its design and hardware specifications confirmed and leaked before, the latest set gives us a high-resolution look at the CAD renders of the flagship smartphone. The renders show a vertical dual rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and OnePlus branding at the back. On the front, the display has a notch housing the speaker grille and the selfie camera. There is also a slight chin on the bottom of the display.

The CAD renders come courtesy prolific tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja. The portal has also shared a video that gives us a 360-degree view of the said OnePlus 6 renders. In terms of the exterior, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille on the bottom. Left of the phone is shown to have an Alert Slider and a Lock button, while on the right is the volume control. Top of the phone seems to have nothing of interest.

OnePlus 6 price in India

To recall, the OnePlus 6 price in India was leaked earlier this month, and the 64GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 36,999, while the 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 39,999. The company has previously announced that a 256GB storage variant will be launched, however, no price in India was leaked for this version.

OnePlus 6 specifications

Coming to the specifications of the phone, there have been a lot teased and leaked in the past. OnePlus 6 is expected to sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0 support.

As for optics, the vertical dual camera setup at the back might bear a 20-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is rumoured to get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options may include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/ A-GPS.

According to CompareRaja, dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are expected to be 155.7x75.35x7.75mm and weight will be 175 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 6 price in India
God of War Patch Adds Photo Mode, Increases Text Size
Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Key Reasons Why It Matters
OnePlus 6 CAD Renders Surface Online Ahead of May 16 Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches Redmi S2, the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  2. Redmi S2 Launch Today: Specifications, Price, and More You Should Know
  3. OnePlus 6 Pre-Orders on Amazon Will Get You Extended Warranty and More
  4. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India From May 13
  5. BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice Calls at Rs. 39, Revamps Broadband Plans
  6. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 13 to Take on Flipkart's Sale
  7. Nokia X Specifications, Design Leaked via TENAA Listing
  8. OnePlus 6 CAD Renders Surface Online Ahead of May 16 Launch
  9. Understanding Google Duplex, the Core Tech Behind Assistant's Phone Calls
  10. Human-Sounding Google Assistant Sparks Ethics Questions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.