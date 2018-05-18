Alongside its availability via Amazon India, online OnePlus Store, and OnePlus pop-up stores, the OnePlus 6 will also be available for purchase through Croma stores. Customers will be able to experience and buy the latest OnePlus flagship by visiting any of the 112 Croma stores across India from May 22. Croma stores will also host daily cashback offers with partners such as Paytm, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, ICICI, and HDFC Bank in addition to the general Rs. 2,000 SBI cashback that is valid only during the first week of the OnePlus 6 sale in the country.

"OnePlus 6 is going to be an exciting new addition to the 100+ smartphones that customers can choose from at Croma," said Ritesh Ghosal, Chief Marketing Officer, Croma (Infiniti Retail), in a press statement while announcing the availability of the OnePlus 6. "When it comes to buying electronics, we know the importance of touch, feel & try - it's only then that our customers can know of the superlative tangible features of the product so that an informed decision can be made."

Ahead of its regular availability, OnePlus 6 will go on sale via pop-up stores across eight cities in India. The stores will be open between 3:30pm and 8pm on May 21 and between 11am and 7pm on May 22. OnePlus will establish these pop-up stores at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad, and OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru. Also, the OnePlus 6 will be available through an Early Access sale on Amazon India that will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This sale will be held on May 21.

On the pricing part, the OnePlus 6 price in India set at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB/ 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. There are three colour options, including Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White Limited Edition. The company has also brought the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that will be available with a price tag of Rs. 44,999 starting June 5, the same date the Silk White Limited Edition will be available.

OnePlus 6 First Impressions

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.1 on top and is upgradeable to Android P. The handset features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IM376K sensor. Both sensors are supported by a dual-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The OnePlus 6 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage - which all are not expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus has provided a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as a Face Unlock feature that works with the front camera sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery and measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm.