Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 AnTuTu Score Spotted, Leak Shows 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC

  hindi
, 10 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 AnTuTu Score Spotted, Leak Shows 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Photo Credit: ITHome

Unlike other smartphones' 18:9 displays, OnePlus 6 is said to feature a 19:9 aspect ratio

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 may come with a 19:9 aspect ratio display
  • OnePlus 6 scored the highest ever in AnTuTu benchmark, says report
  • Leaked images showcase large status bar at the top

OnePlus 6 may soon be unveiled as the Chinese brand's latest smartphone as several rumours have already started surfacing online. While we saw a mid-yearly upgrade with the OnePlus 5T in 2017, the OnePlus 5 is due to get a major redesign by June, and this model can be expected to be called the OnePlus 6. Interestingly, OnePlus 6 could be one of the many smartphones which are expected to come with an iPhone X-like notch. While previous image leaks had suggested some of the features in the handset, a new report has revealed more information about the upcoming smartphone, including screenshots and benchmark scores.

OnePlus 6 specifications, design

As per Android Central, a source familiar with OnePlus' plan has claimed that the OnePlus 6 will have an iPhone X-like display notch and pack some high-end specifications, including the Snapdragon 845 processor. Additionally, the leaked screenshots showcase a large status bar, further confirming the notch. Also, the OnePlus 6 is expected to have a display with 19:9 aspect ratio, taller than the 18:9 panel of the OnePlus 5T. The new aspect ratio essentially makes up for the space lost by the notch.

According to the leaked images, the prototype OnePlus 6, with the model number A6000, scored 2,76,510 in the AnTuTu benchmark. The benchmark score beats every Android smartphone, which could mean that the OnePlus 6 could come with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. This is not surprising, as OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in January had announced that the next flagship phone from OnePlus will be powered by the new processor. This adds to a previous report, which had revealed specs like 6GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a vertical dual-camera setup.

oneplus 6 antutu android central OnePlus 6

Photo Credit: Android Central

 

Notably, Lau had confirmed earlier that the company's next flagship would be launched in the latter part of Q2 2018, which suggests the phone might be launched before June end. It is important to take the leaks with a pinch of salt, but we will likely be hearing a lot more about this smartphone in the next few months.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, iPhone X, OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Specifications, Snapdragon 845
Amazon's Alexa Randomly Laughs at Users and Nobody Knows Why
Netflix Is Bringing Vertical Video Previews to Its Mobile Apps
OnePlus 6 AnTuTu Score Spotted, Leak Shows 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Mi TV 4A vs Mi TV 4: Here Are the Differences Between the Two
  2. Android P Preview Released: How to Install, Supported Devices, and More
  3. Lenovo S5 to Take on Redmi Note 5, Teased Ahead of March 20 Launch
  4. Here's How You Can Change Aadhaar Card Address Online
  5. OnePlus 6 AnTuTu Score Spotted, Leak Shows 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 845
  6. Samsung Shares List of Galaxy Smartphones to Get Android Oreo Update
  7. Airtel Payments Bank Slapped With Rs. 5 Crore Fine Over KYC Violation
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5 to Be Available Via Amazon India at Launch
  9. Redmi 5 Teased as 'Compact Powerhouse' Ahead of Xiaomi India Launch
  10. Xiaomi Launches 32-Inch and 43-Inch Mi TV 4A Smart TV Models in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.