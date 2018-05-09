Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 Android P Beta Confirmed Officially Ahead of May 16 Launch

  hindi
, 09 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 Android P Beta Confirmed Officially Ahead of May 16 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

OnePlus 6 Android P Beta will become available on May 16

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 buyers will be able to flash Android P Beta on their handsets
  • Google announced Android P Beta on May 8
  • Over 1 lakh community members have signed up to review the OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 is all set for its global launch on May 16 and is arriving in India on May 17. And just days ahead of the OnePlus 6 formal debut, the company has announced the the availability of Android P Beta on the smartphone. Android P was announced as the Android Oreo successor a couple of months ago with the release of Developer Preview 1, and on Tuesday, the next milestone, Android P Beta (aka Developer Preview 2), was launched at Google I/O 2018. The OnePlus 6 Android P Beta will become available to download on May 16, the company has said.

Known for fast software updates, OnePlus said that it is part of the earliest group of smartphone manufacturers working closely with Google to release their latest updates and features. It claimed that the OnePlus 5 and 5T were some of the first smartphones to receive Android Oreo updates and the company is focusing on pushing out Android security patch updates within two months of release as well. OnePlus 6 will, however, not come preloaded with Android P Beta - instead, it will have Android Oreo pre-installed and users will have the option to flash the Android P Beta, considering it's a developer preview that will likely have bugs. We can expect the stable Android P build to be rolled out to the OnePlus 6 sometime after Google makes it official in Q3 2018.

OnePlus claims that over 135,000 community members have signed up to review the OnePlus 6 via The Lab program. Meanwhile, OnePlus 6 buyers interested in trying the latest Android release can visit the company's dedicated webpage.

Coming to Android P, it is this year's big update for the platform, and while we were first introduced to it in March, Google at its annual developer conference elaborated on what we already knew and announced some more goodies that it did not show off earlier. The new features in Android P include a notch and multi-camera support, improved notification panel, design changes, new security features, and more. Earlier, Google had published a timeline showcasing the release track for Android P. The next Developer Preview 3 with final APIs is expected to be announced in June and the final release may happen Q3 this year.

To recall the OnePlus 6 specifications - as per rumours and confirmations from the company - the smartphone is expected to sport a 19:9 display with a notch on top. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, all confirmed by the company. As per leaks, the smartphone is said to have a vertical dual rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging support (considering glass back confirmed) on the handset. A 3.5mm headphone jack has also been confirmed, apart from a display notch.

The OnePlus 6 could run OxygenOS on top of the latest Android version. The battery capacity has not yet been revealed yet, but the handset it expected to have support for its proprietary Dash Charge feature, and the confirmation of a glass back indicates it will also support wireless charging.

We discussed Android P, Google Assistant, Google Photos, and also the most important things that Google did not mention during its I/O 2018 keynote, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6, Android P, Android P Beta, Google, Android, OnePlus
Honor 10 Goes on Sale in India on May 16 as a Flipkart Exclusive
Is Your Nintendo Switch Dead Without Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Saves?
OnePlus 6 Android P Beta Confirmed Officially Ahead of May 16 Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Redmi S2 the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone', Xiaomi Says
  2. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant India Launch on May 13 via Amazon
  3. Watch: Google 'mmm' Assistant Makes an Actual Call to Book an Appointment
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Android P: The 7 Big New Features You Need to Know About
  6. Amazon Summer Sale Announced to Take on Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  7. Android P Beta Is Now Available for These Eligible Devices
  8. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  9. Flipkart-Walmart Deal Sealed, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Says
  10. Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.