OnePlus 6 Gets New Android P Beta (Developer Preview 3) Build: How to Install

 
, 19 July 2018
Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 users can now install the new Android P Beta
  • OnePlus cautions that this update comes with bugs and issues
  • The latest beta version can be downloaded from OnePlus forums

After Nokia 7 Plus got the Android P Beta 3 (Developer Preview 4) update a day ago, now OnePlus 6 has confirmed the arrival of a new build as well. Google, earlier this year, had announced availability of Android preview builds outside of the Pixel family, and OnePlus 6 is one of the many devices on the partner manufacturer list. Now, OnePlus has released the Android P Beta 2 (Developer Preview 3) for OnePlus 6 users.

OnePlus has posted a list of instructions for installing Android P Developer Preview 3 on the OnePlus 6 on its forum. The company has also made it clear that this build of Android P is "best suited for developers and early adopters." It is recommended that you backup your data before flashing and your PC must have ADB tools to go back to Android Oreo. To get Android P Beta 2 for a OnePlus 6 running a stable build, download the latest ROM upgrade package from the OnePlus site, and copy the ROM upgrade package to smartphone storage. Then, users ill have to visit Settings > System updates > Top right corner icon > Local upgrade > Click on the installation package > select Immediately upgrade > System upgrade to 100%. Then, users will need press the power button and choose to shut down. From here, they should enter recovery mode using the power button + volume down button. They then need to Select Wipe data/factory reset, click power, select Yes, confirm, and then select Reboot system now to complete the update. OnePlus has also listed ways in which you can go from Android P Beta to Android P Beta 2, and from developer version to back to the stable version, and also how to rollback from the beta to the stable version. You can see all the processes here.

Android P Beta 2 focuses mainly on bug fixes, system stability, and improvements. Issues with camera and hotspot have been fixed, and the July security patch has been rolled out alongside. OnePlus has also made some changes to the colour scheme, launcher, and has redesigned the app switcher. OnePlus notes that this developer version has some power consumption and Bluetooth connectivity issues, and users must download with caution. Some apps may also not function properly on the Android P Beta 2 version.

Google says the latest Android P build is very close to the final version users will see later this summer, and can thus be considered a release candidate. Additionally, the latest Android P beta offers updated build tools that let developers test their apps with features such as multi-camera support, display cutout, enhanced notifications, ImageDecoder, and TextClassifier among others.

Comments

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, Android P
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Corning Gorilla Glass 6 With Up to 2X Better Durability Than Its Predecessor Launched
