Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 6 Android P Beta 2 Brings Fixes, Along With Support for Dual Cameras, Full Screen Gestures, and More

OnePlus 6 Android P Beta 2 Brings Fixes, Along With Support for Dual Cameras, Full Screen Gestures, and More

 
, 18 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 Android P Beta 2 Brings Fixes, Along With Support for Dual Cameras, Full Screen Gestures, and More

Highlights

  • A factory reset is required to install the update
  • Minimum battery level should be kept at 30 percent, storage at 3GB
  • It already has certain known issues

OnePlus 6 is the Chinese phone maker's latest flagship smartphone, launched back in May this year. After a promise following Google I/O 2018, the handset recently got the first iteration of Android P Beta aka Android P Developer Preview 2. Now, as per a post on the OnePlus forum, a new version (let's call it Android P Beta 2) of Android P Developer Preview 2 is available for the OnePlus 6, bringing bug fixes fixes for Face Unlock, camera stability, and app compatibility issues. The update was also spotted by users to bring other features, such as support for the dual rear cameras, the ability to hide the notch, OxygenOS full-screen gestures, Google Lens integration, and more.

As per a post on OnePlus forum by a Beta Program and Developer Relation staff member, a new version of Android P Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 6 is now available. In order to upgrade from the first beta, users will have to factory reset their handsets before installing. As per the Android P Beta 2 changelog, a fix for the inbuilt Face Unlock feature and fixes for camera stability and application compatibility have been issued.

The Android P Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 6 also brings features such as show/ hide toggle for the notch, Ambient Display settings, the ability to choose a custom accent colour, Google Lens integration in the stock camera app, and support for the dual camera setup on the phone, XDA Developer reports. However, being a beta update, it does bring with it a fair share of issues that have already been discovered.

oneplus 6 xda inline OnePlus 6 Android P Beta

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

 

With the latest Android P Beta update for the OnePlus 6, Wi-Fi SoftAP Device Manager is unavailable, as is Widevine L1. Add to that, camera portrait mode cannot be used. That's about it for the features of the latest beta update on the OnePlus 6.

In the forum post, OnePlus has also detailed the process of upgrading. It is identical to the process that was part of the upgrading to the first beta update; you can read more about it here. Before upgrading, it is recommended to keep battery level above 30 percent and storage space at a minimum of 3GB. Do note, that this is a developer preview, and will contain several bugs and issues - thus, it is not recommended to use this build on your daily driver phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, Android P, Android P Beta
Like Star Trek: Voice Shopping Seen as New Frontier
OnePlus 6 Android P Beta 2 Brings Fixes, Along With Support for Dual Cameras, Full Screen Gestures, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  2. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  3. Oppo Realme 1 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today
  4. Asus ZenFone Ares With 8GB RAM, QHD Display Launched
  5. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  6. OnePlus 6 Gets OxygenOS 5.1.8 Update With Optimised Call Quality and More
  7. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Announces Mi Rollerball Pen, Travel Pillow, and More for India
  10. Oppo Find X Leaked Teaser Tips 93.8 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.