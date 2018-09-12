OnePlus has rolled out the second OxygenOS Open Beta build, based on Android 9.0 Pie, to OnePlus 6. The latest update comes just days after the smartphone received Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1. While the first update brought several new features, the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 brings system optimisations and other improvements to the OnePlus 6. Notably, users will have to manually download the ROM upgrade package to get the new features.

One of the first few smartphones to receive Android Pie, OnePlus 6 had already received a brand new interface for Android 9.0 Pie along with gesture navigation and other system improvements. As per the official changelog available on a OnePlus forum post, the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 brings a bunch of OnePlus customisations. The latest update improves stability for Wi-Fi connection and comes with optimised background power consumption control, and optimisation for the pocket mode to reduce accidental touches. It also includes an optimised multi-tasking UI and optimised image quality for the front camera.

Being a beta version, the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 has some known issues. OnePlus says that some third-party applications may not function as expected when running on this beta version. Also, Google Pay service will not work after installing the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 version.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update package for OnePlus 6 is 1.49GB in size. You will have to manually download the ROM to update your handset to get the latest features. If you are already on OxygenOS Open Beta 1, you should get the Beta 2 build as an OTA update. Users who are running a stable version, can download it from here and then copy that package to your OnePlus 6 storage. Once downloaded, Once copied, go to Settings > System updates and then tap the gear icon from the top right to go to Local upgrade. Now, tap the installation package and then Immediately upgrade > System upgrade to 100%. You'll now need to select the Reboot system option to update the smartphone successfully.