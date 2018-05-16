OnePlus 6 Accessories Leak Ahead of Today's Launch With Prices

We are at the brink of the OnePlus 6 launch, and leaks refuse to lose pace. After the price, design and spec leaks, OnePlus 6 accessories have now surfaced online. Alongside their photos, their prices have also been revealed. The OnePlus 6 will be accompanied with a slew of accessories including protective cases, bumper cases, silicone protective cases, flip covers, and tempered glass protectors. The prices of these accessories will start at Rs. 990.

GSMArena, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, reports that the official OnePlus 6 will support hard cover accessories in Sandstone Black, Karbon, Ebony Wood, Nylon Black, Protective Red and the Black Flip Cover as well. Additionally, there will also be a tempered glass protector made available by OnePlus, to protect the notch screen in the front.

The Sandstone Black protective case is expected to be priced at Rs. 990 (USD 19.95, GBP 17.95), the Karbonn bumper case may be priced at Rs. 1,990 (USD 29.95, GBP 27.95), the Ebony Wood bumper case may be priced at Rs. 1,990 (USD 29.95, GBP 27.95), and the Nylon Black bumper case should be priced at Rs. 1,490 (USD 24.95, GBP 23.95). The Silicone Protective Red case is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 1,290 (GBP 17.95), and the 3D tempered glass protector black is expected to be priced at Rs. 990 (GBP 17.95).

OnePlus 6 Livestream, Price

The OnePlus 6 global launch will be held in London at 5pm BST (9:30pm IST) and will be live streamed so you can catch the action in real-time. It will be followed up by an event in China tomorrow at 10am CST (7:30am IST), followed by an India launch event in Mumbai at 3pm IST the same day. OnePlus has been working hard towards building hype around the smartphone for the past few months, touting features such as the improved camera, refreshed design with glass back, water resistance, and the notch above the display. There will also be a Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition model of the handset in the Indian market.

The OnePlus 6 price in India is expected to start at Rs. 36,999 for the variant with 64GB storage. The 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs. 39,999, while the OnePlus 6 price in India for the 256GB variant has not been revealed yet.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 is rumoured to sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will possibly get a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the OnePlus is said to be backed by a 3300mAh Dash Charge-compatible battery. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are rumoured at 155.7x75.4x7.8mm and it is said to weigh 177 grams.