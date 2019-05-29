Technology News
  OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, Screen Recorder, and More

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, Screen Recorder, and More

The latest beta updates have already started reaching OnePlus 6 and 6T users.

By | Updated: 29 May 2019 12:33 IST
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, Screen Recorder, and More

The updates also introduce an India-specific feature related to notification control.

Highlights
  • Zen Mode aims to help users take a break from their phone
  • The feature is also available via an APK for OnePlus 6 and 6T users
  • The beta updates also improve the scrolling experience

It was recently reported that the OnePlus 7 series' Zen Mode feature might soon make its way to older generation phones. OnePlus has now released new beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T, which bring the Zen Mode phone de-addiction feature. The OxygenOS Beta 19 for the OnePlus 6 and the OxygenOS Open Beta 11 for the OnePlus 6T also bring the screen recorder feature, aside from bug fixes and other improvements. The rollout of the new beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T has already begun.

Earlier this month, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode feature will soon arrive on the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T via an update. Making good on its promise, OnePlus has now begun the rollout of OxygenOS Open Beta 19 for the OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS Open Beta 11 for OnePlus 6T that introduces the Zen Mode feature. To recall, Zen Mode renders the phone useless for 20 minutes by switching off the screen activity and blocks notifications to let users take a break and interact with the real world.

In case you are a OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T user and are not a member of the OxygenOS beta testing program, you can still experience the Zen Mode without installing the latest beta updates. To do so, you need to download the Zen Mode 1.2.0 APK file from APK Mirror on your OnePlus 6 or 6T. But be warned, the APK might have some bugs and may not function as smoothly as the one introduced by the latest beta updates due to lack of proper optimisation.

The changelog of the new beta updates also mentions the arrival of the Screen Recorder feature on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The new OxygenOS beta builds are also claimed to improve the smooth-scrolling experience and resolve a bug associated with Facebook Messenger that caused the app to send notifications even after gaming mode was activated. An India-specific feature called pin-to-top for notification management has also arrived, alongside improvement to the calling interface while using two SIM cards on a phone and support for Telia Denmark VoLTE/VoWiFi.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS Open Beta 11, OxygenOS Open Beta 19, Zen Mode, Screen Recorder
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
