OnePlus has now released OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users. At the OnePlus 7T event, the company promised Android 10 updates for the OnePlus 6 series this month, and it has now taken the first steps to an eventual stable rollout. All those who are on the Open Beta programme, will receive the Android 10 Open Beta 1 build via an OTA. Furthermore, OnePlus notes that this build is only for unlocked non-carrier variants of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

To recall, OnePlus earlier this month at the launch of the OnePlus 6T had announced that the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 will receive their Android 10 open beta build in October itself, and their stable build would only be rolled out in November. The OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1 build for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users brings a new UI, enhanced location permissions for privacy, and new customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings. There's a new Game Space feature that lets you collate all your gaming apps in one place for easy access and a better gaming experience.

New full screen gestures like inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back and a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps, have been added. The update brings along a smart display that offers intelligent information based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display. Lastly, the update also brings the ability to block spam by keywords for Messages, and to control this you can head to Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings.

Users must ensure that their battery level is above 30 percent and a minimum of 3GB of available storage space is maintained. If users wish to go back to the previous Android Pie version, they can download the rollback package from the links below:

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

Do note that Open Beta build are usually prone to bugs, and if you use your OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T as a daily driver, we recommend waiting out for the stable update, which shouldn't be too far along.