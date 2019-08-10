OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are receiving new software updates, and they bring along the August 2019 Android Security patch. The updates also pack general bug fixes and improvements, new password setting in Hidden Space, and new Fnatic mode for an immersive gaming experience. The updates are rolling out in a phased manner, and the users are recommended to install them as soon as they get notified. If you don't want to wait for the update notification, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings.

OnePlus 6T users are receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update, whereas the OnePlus 6 users are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.8 update. The company says that the over-the-air (OTA) rollout is incremental in nature, and it will reach a small percentage of users initially, with a broader rollout scheduled for a few days later. It is better to install the update over a good Wi-Fi network and when the phone is on charge.

The latest updates bring the August 2019 security patch for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 users were the first to receive the security update, even before the Pixel devices.

As per the changelog, the OxygenOS 9.0.16 and OxygenOS 9.0.8 updates bring an optimised pocket mode, a fix regarding an issue with apps failing to respond, and a fix for an issue regarding unlocking of apps using fingerprint when the screen recorder is on. The update also packs a new Quick Reply option in Landscape mode, and it can be enabled in Settings > Utilities > Quick Reply in landscape.

The latest updates also bring a new password setting in Hidden Space, a new Fnatic mode for an immersive gaming experience, additional Zen mode features, support for DC dimming, and support for VoLTE/VoWiFi for Bouygues. As mentioned, the updates include a slew of general bug fixes and improvements.