Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More

The updates also bring an optimised pocket mode and DC dimming feature.

By | Updated: 10 August 2019 12:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS updates are live over-the-air

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6 users are receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.8 update
  • OnePlus 6T users are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update
  • The updates bring new password setting in Hidden Space

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are receiving new software updates, and they bring along the August 2019 Android Security patch. The updates also pack general bug fixes and improvements, new password setting in Hidden Space, and new Fnatic mode for an immersive gaming experience. The updates are rolling out in a phased manner, and the users are recommended to install them as soon as they get notified. If you don't want to wait for the update notification, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings.

OnePlus 6T users are receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update, whereas the OnePlus 6 users are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.8 update. The company says that the over-the-air (OTA) rollout is incremental in nature, and it will reach a small percentage of users initially, with a broader rollout scheduled for a few days later. It is better to install the update over a good Wi-Fi network and when the phone is on charge.

The latest updates bring the August 2019 security patch for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 users were the first to receive the security update, even before the Pixel devices.

As per the changelog, the OxygenOS 9.0.16 and OxygenOS 9.0.8 updates bring an optimised pocket mode, a fix regarding an issue with apps failing to respond, and a fix for an issue regarding unlocking of apps using fingerprint when the screen recorder is on. The update also packs a new Quick Reply option in Landscape mode, and it can be enabled in Settings > Utilities > Quick Reply in landscape.

The latest updates also bring a new password setting in Hidden Space, a new Fnatic mode for an immersive gaming experience, additional Zen mode features, support for DC dimming, and support for VoLTE/VoWiFi for Bouygues. As mentioned, the updates include a slew of general bug fixes and improvements.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS 9.0.16, OxygenOS 9.0.8, OxygenOS
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers, Deals Available on the Last Day
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  2. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  3. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  5. HP Chromebook x360 With 14-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  6. Motorola One Action May Be Launched in India on August 23
  7. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
  8. Amazon Just Added This Highly Useful Feature to the Fire TV
  9. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Deals on the Last Day
  10. 1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones With Bluetooth v5.0 Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More
  2. Asteroid 2006 QQ23: Space Rock Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Today
  3. US Government Questions Tech Companies on Ways to Predict Shootings From Social Media
  4. Walmart to Pull Violent Video Game Signage From Stores Following US Shooting
  5. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Available in India via Offline Retailers: Price, Launch Offers
  6. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  7. Jio GigaFiber Preview Subscribers Getting Access to Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service in Wider Rollout
  8. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium 3-Month Free Trial Being Offered to Students
  9. Helix Gusto, Helix Gusto HRM Fitness Bands With Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Oppo Plans to Double Smartphone Manufacturing in India by 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.