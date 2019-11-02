OnePlus has begun the rollout of OxygenOS 10.0 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T via the stable channel, upgrading the two phones to Android 10. The rollout of OxygensOS 10.0 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T is currently in progress in a staged manner, and once there is an assurance there are no critical issues or major bugs, the wider rollout will commence. As for the changelog, OxygenOS 10.0 brings a new UI design, more customisation options in the Settings app, enhanced privacy controls, full-screen gesture navigations, and a lot more.

OxygenOS 10.0's rollout for the OnePlus 6 and 6T was first spotted by Android Police and was later announced via an official OnePlus Forum post. The forum post mentions that only a small batch of OnePlus 6 and 6T users will receive the OxygenOS 10.0 update since it is a staged rollout. Moreover, using a VPN to download the latest build of OxygenOS won't work, since the update has been pushed randomly to a small number of OnePlus 6 and 6T users irrespective of any regional preference.

Talking about the changes introduced by OxygenOS 10.0 update, it brings a new UI design and customisation options, allowing users to choose icon shapes that appear in the Quick Settings shade. The update also introduces enhanced privacy controls and support for Android 10's navigation gestures, letting users swipe inwards from the sides for executing back gesture and also adds a navigation bar at the bottom for app switching.

The OxygenOS 10.0 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T also introduces a new Game Space feature for better game management and overall gaming experience. Contextual Display tool for the Ambient Display has also arrived, letting users see relevant information based on time and location. The update also adds the ability to block spam messages by keywords. However, the latest build of OxygenOS currently lacks the option to hide the notch.