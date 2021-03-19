Technology News
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.9 Update With February 2021 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update brings improvements in system stability.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 March 2021 14:20 IST
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were updated to Android 10 back in November 2019

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 will be getting Android 11 update
  • This OTA update will have a staged rollout
  • OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 feature notched display

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.9 update that brings the latest Android security patch, some fixes as well as improvements in system stability. The latest update is based on Android 10. Both the smartphones received Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.0 update back in November 2019. Earlier this year, OnePlus confirmed that both of these handsets will also be getting the Android 11 update, however, the company did not share an exact timeline on this.

As per the official OnePlus forum post, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.9 over-the-air (OTA) update. This is coming to limited users to begin with and then the rollout will be expanded. This update brings some system tweaks including an updated Google Mobile Services (GMS) package, and the latest February 2021 Android security patch.

As it has happened with the updates on all OnePlus smartphones, this OTA update will have a staged rollout. This essentially means that a limited number of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users will get the update initially, and then when it's made sure that there are no critical bugs, it will be rolled out to all users. In order to manually check if you have received the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

As mentioned, OnePlus has already said it will release the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T. However, this should not be anytime soon because the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones are yet to receive the Android 11 update. OnePlus Nord had started receiving the Android 11 update but it was paused because some users started facing issues with it.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
