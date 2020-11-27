Technology News
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS Update With Game Space Improvements, November 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update will be rolled out in stages and should reach all users in the coming days.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 November 2020 12:31 IST
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get quick reply for feature for WhatsApp

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.7 update
  • Both phones get improvements to the Game Space
  • OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update brings November 2020 security patch

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are now getting OxygenOS update with November 2020 security patch. The update comes with OxygenOS version 10.3.7 and it brings several system optimisations and improvements to Game Space. The development has been shared on the official OnePlus forum for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. OxygenOS 10.3.7 brings ‘Hide silent notifications in status bar' feature, along with system stability improvements. This incremental over-the-air (OTA) update will have a staged rollout just like previous updates.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 10.3.7 update

As per the official forum post, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.7 update with system and Game Space improvements. The system updates include addition of the ‘Hide silent notifications in status bar' feature that can be switched on by heading to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications > Advanced > Hide silent notifications in status bar. Issues with screenshots not working have been fixed as well. The overall system stability and general bugs have been fixed with the latest update.

In terms of Game Space improvements, a gaming tools box has been added for Fnatic mode that allows you to choose three ways of notifications, i.e. text-only, heads up, and block. A quick reply feature has been added for WhatsApp and INS that opens messages in a small window. A mis-touch prevention feature has been added as well.

Game Space is OnePlus' way to bring all games installed on the phone in one space. It includes a Gaming mode that prioritises the gaming experience over notifications. You can turn on graphics optimisations and Fnatic mode that optimises the CPU, GPU, and RAM for optimal gaming experience.

OnePlus states that this OTA update will have a staged rollout and that it will be received by a limited number of users initially. After a few days, there will be a broader rollout. If you did not receive a notification for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates. Additionally, the company adds that using a VPN to download the update might not work as the rollout is not based on regions.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

