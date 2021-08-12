OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update in India. The OS upgrade brings a host of new features, bug fixes, and improvements to the flagship smartphones from 2018. The smartphones were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and have subsequently received Android 9 and Android 10 updates. In July, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T received an open beta test update for Android 11. The stable update now rolling out marks the third major OS upgrade for the OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus hasn't mentioned if there's an Android security patch bundled with the update.

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) was announced through a post on the OnePlus community forum. The update brings a refreshed user interface (UI) with various optimisations. The camera app for the two smartphones gets an updated UI and improvements.

The Game Space on the OnePlus smartphones gets a new gaming tools box with Fnatic mode. Users will get three options for selecting how notifications are displayed — text-only, heads up, and block. There is also a new quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. The last new feature in the Game Space for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is called mistouch prevention.

OnePlus has also updated the Ambient Display mode on the two smartphones. It gets a new Insight Clock style, created in collaboration with Parsons School of Design, that changes according to the smartphones' data usage. To activate it, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display after upgrading to the new OS. There's also a new Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on the lock screen photo on the smartphone.

The Dark Mode on the smartphones now gets a shortcut in the Quick Settings panel. It can also be scheduled to turn off or on automatically. You can head to Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/ Custom time range. Lastly, the Shelf in OxygenOS 11 has a redesigned UI and a new weather widget.

As usual, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will be getting the Android 11 update in a phased manner where a limited number of users getting the update first. Users are advised to update after ensuring their smartphones are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and put on charging. The update should arrive automatically over-the-air but keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. OnePlus hasn't mentioned the bundled Android security patch, the firmware version, or the size of the update.