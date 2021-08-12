Technology News
loading

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and subsequently received Android 9 and Android 10 updates.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 August 2021 11:14 IST
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India

(L-R) OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T sport full-HD+ Optic AMOLED displays

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get a refreshed user interface (UI)
  • They also get a quick reply feature for Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get the new Canvas feature for Ambient Display

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update in India. The OS upgrade brings a host of new features, bug fixes, and improvements to the flagship smartphones from 2018. The smartphones were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and have subsequently received Android 9 and Android 10 updates. In July, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T received an open beta test update for Android 11. The stable update now rolling out marks the third major OS upgrade for the OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus hasn't mentioned if there's an Android security patch bundled with the update.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update changelog

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) was announced through a post on the OnePlus community forum. The update brings a refreshed user interface (UI) with various optimisations. The camera app for the two smartphones gets an updated UI and improvements.

The Game Space on the OnePlus smartphones gets a new gaming tools box with Fnatic mode. Users will get three options for selecting how notifications are displayed — text-only, heads up, and block. There is also a new quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. The last new feature in the Game Space for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is called mistouch prevention.

OnePlus has also updated the Ambient Display mode on the two smartphones. It gets a new Insight Clock style, created in collaboration with Parsons School of Design, that changes according to the smartphones' data usage. To activate it, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display after upgrading to the new OS. There's also a new Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on the lock screen photo on the smartphone.

The Dark Mode on the smartphones now gets a shortcut in the Quick Settings panel. It can also be scheduled to turn off or on automatically. You can head to Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/ Custom time range. Lastly, the Shelf in OxygenOS 11 has a redesigned UI and a new weather widget.

As usual, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will be getting the Android 11 update in a phased manner where a limited number of users getting the update first. Users are advised to update after ensuring their smartphones are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and put on charging. The update should arrive automatically over-the-air but keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. OnePlus hasn't mentioned the bundled Android security patch, the firmware version, or the size of the update.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Update Changelog, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Update Changelog, OxygenOS 11, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control

Related Stories

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  2. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  3. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  7. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  9. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  10. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Chips, Renewables Gain Focus From China Investors Who Plan to Avoid Regulators’ Attention
  2. Bumble Going Strong as Pandemic Love Endures COVID-19 Delta Variant Concerns, Now Has 2.9 Million Paid Users
  3. Twitter Ban to Be Lifted Soon After Resolving Some Issues, Nigeria Information Minister Says
  4. Sharks' Diversity Remained Static When End-Cretaceous Mass Extinction Wiped Out Dinosaurs: Study
  5. Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes
  6. Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
  8. Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control
  9. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com