Technology News
loading

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and have already received Android 9 and Android 10 updates.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 July 2021 15:33 IST
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update

OnePlus 6 (left) and OnePlus 6T are powered by Snapdragon 845 SoCs

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T are receiving their third major software update
  • Users have the option to rollback to Android 10 whenever they feel like
  • The beta test build is being provided with a rollback package

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are receiving an Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 open beta update. Open beta test means that some users of the smartphone will be able to test out the new software on their smartphone and report any bugs and issues to OnePlus. Once these bugs are fixed by the company, it will start releasing a stable version to all its users. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and have subsequently received Android 9 and Android 10 updates. The new open beta marks the third major software update for the smartphones.

Through a post on its Community Forum, OnePlus announced that OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) will be receiving an open beta test build for OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. The post reads, "we're releasing an early build for an upcoming major Android release to gather feedback before being officially released". Since this is a beta test build, it may not be stable and may have many bugs.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update changelog

Both smartphones are getting a host of changes with the update. OnePlus is bringing a fresh UI to both smartphones, a newly added Gaming tool box with Fnatic mode, and a quick reply feature in the Gaming mode for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Moreover, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are also receiving a new mistouch prevention feature.

The camera on the OnePlus smartphones will get an updated UI and reworked functionality for convenient operation. The ambient display on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will get a new Insight clock style created in collaboration with Parsons School of Design. Another new ambient display feature is the Canvas feature that can draw a wireframe picture depending on the lock screen on the smartphone.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are also receiving a shortcut for Dark mode in the quick settings panel. Dark mode can also be configured to turn on automatically depending on the time of the day. The Shelf on the OnePlus smartphone is also receiving a new interface design along with a weather widget and a smarter animation effect.

It should be noted that users who are currently on a beta test build will automatically receive the update over the air. Since this is a major update, OnePlus says the update process may take more time than usual.

Futhermore, users who are currently on a stable build will have to manually install the beta test build package to their smartphones. It is highly recommended to take a full backup of the smartphone before the beta test build is installed. Once users have installed the beta build, they will not receive stable versions of updates over-the-air.

OnePlus has also provided a rollback link to Android 10 if users don't wish to continue on the beta test build. However, users will lose all their data if they rollback so they should again take a backup before proceeding. Both the beta test builds and the rollback packages are available on the OnePlus Community Forum.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Update, OnePlus 6T Update, Android 11, OxygenOS 11, Beta Test
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model

Related Stories

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  5. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  9. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
  10. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Notice Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Out November 12
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model
  4. Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 2-in-1 Laptops With Detachable Keyboards Launched in India
  6. Mi Pad 5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged Certification Listing in China, Could Get Snapdragon 870 SoC
  7. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17, Rs. 399 for Tickets; Indian Trainers Can Get 3 Months YouTube Premium Membership
  8. Qualcomm Launches ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ in Partnership With Asus: Price, Specifications
  9. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be October 6
  10. Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com