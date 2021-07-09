OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are receiving an Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 open beta update. Open beta test means that some users of the smartphone will be able to test out the new software on their smartphone and report any bugs and issues to OnePlus. Once these bugs are fixed by the company, it will start releasing a stable version to all its users. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and have subsequently received Android 9 and Android 10 updates. The new open beta marks the third major software update for the smartphones.

Through a post on its Community Forum, OnePlus announced that OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) will be receiving an open beta test build for OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. The post reads, "we're releasing an early build for an upcoming major Android release to gather feedback before being officially released". Since this is a beta test build, it may not be stable and may have many bugs.

Both smartphones are getting a host of changes with the update. OnePlus is bringing a fresh UI to both smartphones, a newly added Gaming tool box with Fnatic mode, and a quick reply feature in the Gaming mode for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Moreover, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are also receiving a new mistouch prevention feature.

The camera on the OnePlus smartphones will get an updated UI and reworked functionality for convenient operation. The ambient display on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will get a new Insight clock style created in collaboration with Parsons School of Design. Another new ambient display feature is the Canvas feature that can draw a wireframe picture depending on the lock screen on the smartphone.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are also receiving a shortcut for Dark mode in the quick settings panel. Dark mode can also be configured to turn on automatically depending on the time of the day. The Shelf on the OnePlus smartphone is also receiving a new interface design along with a weather widget and a smarter animation effect.

It should be noted that users who are currently on a beta test build will automatically receive the update over the air. Since this is a major update, OnePlus says the update process may take more time than usual.

Futhermore, users who are currently on a stable build will have to manually install the beta test build package to their smartphones. It is highly recommended to take a full backup of the smartphone before the beta test build is installed. Once users have installed the beta build, they will not receive stable versions of updates over-the-air.

OnePlus has also provided a rollback link to Android 10 if users don't wish to continue on the beta test build. However, users will lose all their data if they rollback so they should again take a backup before proceeding. Both the beta test builds and the rollback packages are available on the OnePlus Community Forum.

