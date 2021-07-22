Technology News
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.12 Update

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T are getting July 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 July 2021 11:16 IST
(L-R) OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T sport full-HD+ Optic AMOLED displays

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get system stability improvements, bug fixes
  • The size of the update is not known yet
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T have received an Android 11 open beta update

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are receiving a stable version of Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.12. The update is bundled with the July 2021 Android security patch and brings system stability improvements along with fixes for known issues. OnePlus has also mentioned that the rollout isn't region-specific and will reach all users eventually. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are also expected to receive a stable version of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update soon as the smartphones have already received an open beta version of it.

As per a post on its official community forum, OnePlus announced that its flagship smartphones from 2018 — OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) — are receiving the latest July 2021 Android security patch with the OxygenOS 10.3.12 update. Alongside, there are some unspecified system stability improvements and fixes for known issues. The post doesn't mention which region will receive the update first, just that the update will be rolled out to all users in an incremental manner.

The size of the update is not known yet. Users are advised to update their eligible handsets while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. The update should arrive automatically, but users can manually check for the same by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have received an Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 open beta update. This marked the third major software update for the smartphones that were launched in launched 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo and have subsequently received Android 9 Pie and Android 10 updates. An open beta test means that some users of the smartphones will be able test out the new software and report any bugs to OnePlus so that the company can roll out a stable update for all users.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Android 10, OxygenOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
