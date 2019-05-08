Technology News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Android Q Beta OxygenOS Builds

OnePlus has also released the rollback packages for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 18:42 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks / PriceBaba

The OxygenOS builds based on Android Q have a tonne of bugs.

Highlights
  • The current Android Q-based OxygenOS builds have stability issues
  • The Portrait mode and ambient display feature don’t work either
  • Android Pie-based rollback packages will come in handy for enthusiasts

At the Google I/O 2019 developer conference, Google shed some light on Android Q and announced that a total of 21 phones are compatible with Android Q Beta 3, including the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus has today announced that the OnePlus 7 series - which includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro - will get a taste of Android Q developer beta as well. Additionally, the OnePlus 6 is also eligible for the Android Q developer preview, and the same is now available to download for it as well as the OnePlus 6T. But OnePlus has warned that the OxygenOS builds based on Android Q are rife with software issues.

The OnePlus 6T (Review) was the sole phone from the company in a list of 21 phones that were announced at Google I/O 2019, which have received the Android Q Beta 3. OnePlus has now added three more phones (OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro) from its portfolio to the list, though only the OnePlus 6 has access to the beta right now. In an official post on the OnePlus forum, the company has announced that the OnePlus 7 series will get the Android Q developer preview in the coming weeks.

However, it is not clear whether the Android Q-based OxygenOS build for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be released at the same time as the launch, or if it will be rolled out when the two phones hit the shelves. As for the OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T, the OxygenOS builds based on Android Q are now available to download.

OnePlus has, however, made it clear that the aforementioned builds are for developers and folks who are experienced with testing beta builds. Moreover, the Android Q-based builds for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are loaded with issues such as non-functional portrait mode and ambient display, system instability, and erratic app behaviour to name a few.

But for folks who are willing to take the leap of faith and seek to revert back to the stable update after facing issues, OnePlus has also kept the rollback packages based on Android Pie ready. If you have a OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, you can download the OxygenOS build based on Android Q and the Android Pie-based rollback package here.

