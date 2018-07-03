NDTV Gadgets360.com
OnePlus 6, 5T, 5 Users Report Oil Painting Issue With Camera, Fix Promised With Next Update

 
Highlights

  • Many users report of a camera oil painting effect
  • This effect only appears in HDR mode
  • OnePlus is working on the issue and a fix is expected in the next update

Many OnePlus users recently reported an oil painting effect in their photos, especially when they are shot in HDR. While there is no proper timeline as to when the issue started to surface, many OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5 users are now reporting of it. Through a consumer reply mail, OnePlus confirmed that the oil painting effect will be gone from the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 5 with the next stable update. This comes just a day after OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 Red Edition in India.

A user named Santosh Vaza posted a screenshot of his mail conversations with OnePlus support team. The screenshot confirms that the company is working on the issue, and a fix is underway. In the comments, users report that the fix is already in testing in Open Beta version for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, and that is should be released in the stable version soon.

In the mail, OnePlus support member Celia writes, "About oil painting issue, it will be optimised in next update, please verify it by that time. If the issue still persists, please let us know. It will be greatly appreciated if you can provide the original photos and logs at that time. Thanks in advance." We've reached out to OnePlus for official confirmation of the upcoming bug fix, and will update this space when we hear back.

Many users posted a workaround till then, stating that not clicking photos using HDR mode removes or diminishes the effect in most cases. After the fix is rolled out, users can go back to using HDR, but stay away from it till then.

OnePlus recently announced a Software Maintenance Schedule announcing two years of software update and three years of security update. CEO Pete Lau also confirmed that the 2019 OnePlus smartphone will support 5G, keeping up with the emerging tech.

Comments

