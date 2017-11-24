Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Friday said it sold out its newly-launched OnePlus 5T within five minutes of the special one-hour preview sale on Amazon India, between 12pm and 1pm IST on Friday. The sale was also held on the online store of OnePlus India, and was open to all customers on both e-commerce platforms.

"We have seen unprecedented customer response to the early access sales, in India as well as globally. Hundreds of fans stormed our 'Experience Stores' in Bengaluru and Delhi," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

"We are happy to announce that OnePlus 5T will go on open sale, starting on November 28, across all channels including Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in, select Croma stores and 'Experience Stores' in Bengaluru and Delhi," Agarwal added.

OnePlus 5T also broke the company's launch-day sales record on the first early access sale on November 21, and became the company's fastest-selling device in six hours, the company said. Back in India, at the same first early access sale, Amazon said the OnePlus 5T became the highest grossing product for a single day for Amazon Prime members.

The OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It is only available in a Midnight Black colour variant.

Supporting dual-SIM cards, the OnePlus 5T runs OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports Face Unlock feature which the company says is based on advanced facial recognition algorithms. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back panel as well. Notably, the OnePlus 5T foregoes the hardware capacitive buttons that have been a staple on the offerings from the Chinese company.

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 401ppi pixel density, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. Just like the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, clocked at up to 2.45GHz, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 5T sports a primary sensor that is almost identical to the OnePlus 5, of 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 with 1.12-micron pixels, and an aperture of f/1.7. The secondary sensor is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K which replaces the 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor which came paired with a telephoto lens. Both have the same focal length, of 27.22mm. Unlike OnePlus 5, the company is now targeting low-light conditions more than the portrait mode.

OnePlus also claims that the new 5T features 'Intelligent Pixel Technology' for capturing more light in low-light situations. At the front there's again a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor, also seen on the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T is backed by a 3300mAh non-removable battery and supports the company's Dash Charge fast charging.

Written with inputs from IANS