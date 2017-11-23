OnePlus 5T is going up for sale in India on Friday, November 24. The smartphone will be available in an 1-hour early access sale on Amazon.in as well as the OnePlusStore.in, from 12pm to 1pm IST, open to all customers and not just Amazon Prime members. Separately, the Chinese startup has announced that the OnePlus 5T's first early access sale on November 21 globally saw it breaking launch day sales records for the company, making it the fastest selling OnePlus device. To recall, the smartphone had been unveiled last week, and India was among the few countries to be part of the first early access sale.

We reviewed the OnePlus 5T, and found it to be marginally better than the OnePlus 5, that is if you don't desperately need the older model's optical zoom capabilities or hardware capacitive buttons. You get a more modern, more appealing phone at exactly the same price as the OnePlus 5, so of course the 5T is the better pick. For the most part, we agree that the low-light sensor is more useful than a telephoto lens, but we did miss the ability to frame some shots better.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's New and Different

As for the first early access sale, OnePlus on Wednesday via its global Twitter handle said, "Record-breaking launch day sales - in just 6 hours, the #OnePlus5T has become our fastest selling device." In India, Amazon India announced in a statement that OnePlus 5T was highest grossing product on a single day for Prime members. It reiterated that ahead of the sale, it had seen twice the number of people wanting to be notified compared to the first sale of the OnePlus 5.

Commenting on the performance of the OnePlus 5T in is first early access sale, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, "OnePlus 5T is our endeavor to share the latest and greatest technology with our community; but the biggest validation for us is the positive feedback from consumers who have shown heartwarming response on the day 1 of sales on Amazon.in."

OnePlus 5T price in India, launch offers

Getting back to the early access sale - the OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It is only available in a Midnight Black colour variant. Launch offers These include Rs. 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users; 1,008GB 4G mobile data offer from Idea (gives users access to a Rs. 357 per month pack with 2GB data per day, for 18 months); 1-year free membership to Zomato Gold; a complimentary 12-month Servify accidental damage insurance plan (requires installing Kotak 811 app and activating with a Rs. 1,000 deposit during introductory period); Rs. 500 credit on the Kindle store, and finally, Rs. 300 Amazon Pay balance cashback on new Amazon Prime customers, apart from Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance when video is streamed via the Prime Video app.

The Chinese firm has also introduced a Referral Leaderboard, valid between November 21 and November 30, which provides Rs. 1,000 off on OnePlus accessories to referred OnePlus 5T buyers on the OnePlus online store, and 200 redeemable points to the referrer per referral.

OnePlus 5T specifications and features

Refreshing the specifications, the OnePlus 5T supports dual-SIM cards and runs OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports Face Unlock feature which the company says is based on advanced facial recognition algorithms. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back panel as well. Notably, the OnePlus 5T foregoes the hardware capacitive buttons that have been a staple on the offerings from the Chinese company.

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 401ppi pixel density, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. Just like the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, clocked at up to 2.45GHz, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 5T sports a primary sensor that is almost identical to the OnePlus 5, of 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 with 1.12-micron pixels, and an aperture of f/1.7. The secondary sensor is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K which replaces the 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor which came paired with a telephoto lens. Both have the same focal length, of 27.22mm. Unlike OnePlus 5, the company is now targeting low-light conditions more than the portrait mode. OnePlus also claimed that the new 5T features 'Intelligent Pixel Technology' for capturing more light in low-light situations. At the front there's again a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor, also seen on the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T is backed by a 3300mAh non-removable battery and supports the company's Dash Charge fast charging.