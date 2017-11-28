OnePlus 5T Open Sales Start in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store

OnePlus 5T (Review), the second 2017 flagship from OnePlus, was made available to buy in India on Tuesday, November 28. The smartphone, which features an 18:9 bezel-less display, has gone on sale via Amazon India and the OnePlus online store. Sales began at 12:01am IST. Both channels are offering similar launch offers to customers. To recall, the smartphone had been made available in two early access sales this month - on November 21 and November 24.

OnePlus 5T price in India, launch offers

OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It will only be available in a Midnight Black colour variant.

As we mentioned, both retail channels have OnePlus 5T launch offers. These include Rs. 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users; 1,008GB 4G mobile data offer from Idea (gives users access to a Rs. 357 per month pack with 2GB data per day, for 18 months); 1-year free membership to Zomato Gold; a complimentary 12-month Servify accidental damage insurance plan (requires installing Kotak 811 app and activating with a Rs. 1,000 deposit during introductory period); Rs. 500 credit on the Kindle store, and finally, Rs. 300 Amazon Pay balance cashback on new Amazon Prime customers, apart from Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance when video is streamed via the Prime Video app.

The Chinese firm has also introduced a Referral Leaderboard, valid between November 21 and November 30, which provides Rs. 1,000 off on OnePlus accessories to referred OnePlus 5T buyers on the OnePlus online store, and 200 redeemable points to the referrer per referral.

OnePlus 5T specifications

OnePlus 5T supports dual-SIM cards and runs OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports Face Unlock feature which the company says is based on advanced facial recognition algorithms. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back panel as well. Notably, the OnePlus 5T foregoes the hardware capacitive buttons that have been a staple on the offerings from the Chinese company.

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 401ppi pixel density, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. Just like the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, clocked at up to 2.45GHz, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 5T sports a primary sensor that is almost identical to the OnePlus 5, of 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 with 1.12-micron pixels, and an aperture of f/1.7. The secondary sensor is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K which replaces the 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor which came paired with a telephoto lens. Both have the same focal length, of 27.22mm. Unlike OnePlus 5, the company is now targeting low-light conditions more than the portrait mode. OnePlus also claimed that the new 5T features 'Intelligent Pixel Technology' for capturing more light in low-light situations. At the front there's again a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor, also seen on the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T is backed by a 3300mAh non-removable battery and supports the company's Dash Charge fast charging.