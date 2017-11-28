Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5T Open Sales Start in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store

  hindi
28 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5T Open Sales Start in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 37,999
  • The smartphone is now available to buy via Amazon, OnePlus Store

OnePlus 5T (Review), the second 2017 flagship from OnePlus, was made available to buy in India on Tuesday, November 28. The smartphone, which features an 18:9 bezel-less display, has gone on sale via Amazon India and the OnePlus online store. Sales began at 12:01am IST. Both channels are offering similar launch offers to customers. To recall, the smartphone had been made available in two early access sales this month - on November 21 and November 24

OnePlus 5T price in India, launch offers

OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It will only be available in a Midnight Black colour variant.

 

As we mentioned, both retail channels have OnePlus 5T launch offers. These include Rs. 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users; 1,008GB 4G mobile data offer from Idea (gives users access to a Rs. 357 per month pack with 2GB data per day, for 18 months); 1-year free membership to Zomato Gold; a complimentary 12-month Servify accidental damage insurance plan (requires installing Kotak 811 app and activating with a Rs. 1,000 deposit during introductory period); Rs. 500 credit on the Kindle store, and finally, Rs. 300 Amazon Pay balance cashback on new Amazon Prime customers, apart from Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance when video is streamed via the Prime Video app.

The Chinese firm has also introduced a Referral Leaderboard, valid between November 21 and November 30, which provides Rs. 1,000 off on OnePlus accessories to referred OnePlus 5T buyers on the OnePlus online store, and 200 redeemable points to the referrer per referral.

OnePlus 5T specifications

OnePlus 5T supports dual-SIM cards and runs OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports Face Unlock feature which the company says is based on advanced facial recognition algorithms. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back panel as well. Notably, the OnePlus 5T foregoes the hardware capacitive buttons that have been a staple on the offerings from the Chinese company.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: These Are the Key Differences Between the Two Phones

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 401ppi pixel density, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. Just like the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, clocked at up to 2.45GHz, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 5T sports a primary sensor that is almost identical to the OnePlus 5, of 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 with 1.12-micron pixels, and an aperture of f/1.7. The secondary sensor is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K which replaces the 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor which came paired with a telephoto lens. Both have the same focal length, of 27.22mm. Unlike OnePlus 5, the company is now targeting low-light conditions more than the portrait mode. OnePlus also claimed that the new 5T features 'Intelligent Pixel Technology' for capturing more light in low-light situations. At the front there's again a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor, also seen on the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T is backed by a 3300mAh non-removable battery and supports the company's Dash Charge fast charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review

Display

6.01-inch

Processor

2.45GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Android, Mobiles, OnePlus, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5T Price, OnePlus 5T Price in India, OnePlus India
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Waymo Seeks Delay of Uber Trade Secrets Trial Over New Evidence
Jio Phone Booking Process Said to Have Been Resumed by Reliance Retail
OnePlus 5T Open Sales Start in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Go Noise
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Leaked Front Panel Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras
  2. OnePlus 5T Open Sales Start in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store
  3. Xiaomi's Exchange Program, Nokia and OnePlus Launches, and More News
  4. Oppo F5 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India
  5. Honor V10 Said to Launch in India in January
  6. Amazon Bags Streaming Rights to 2.0, Starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar
  7. Xiaomi Beats Samsung in Smartphone Sales in Top 50 Indian Cities: IDC
  8. Jio Phone Booking Process Said to Be Resumed by Reliance Retail
  9. Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India at Rs. 39,995
  10. OnePlus 5 Gets Android 8.0 Oreo With Its First Open Beta Build
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.