OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More

OnePlus last rolled out Open Beta updated for both the phones last month.

23 July 2019
OnePlus 5T on the left, OnePlus 5 on the right

Highlights
  • OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 updated to OxygenOS 9.0.7
  • The update brings the latest June Security Patch
  • Native Screen Recorder, Fnatic mode and more

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.7 for OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 smartphones. Last month, the company rolled the last OxygenOS Open Beta updates for both the smartphones. With Open Beta 33 for the OnePlus 5T and Open Beta 35 for the OnePlus 5, the company finally brought Zen Mode to both the smartphones. And with the new update, OnePlus has finally added a host of other features (such as the Screen Recorder, and quick reply to name a few) that the consumers wanted to see on both of these devices along with system improvements and optimizations.

According to the changelog that OnePlus shared on its official forum, the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 is being pushed as an incremental rollout, which means that the over-the-air (OTA) update will reach a small percentage of users initially and if it turns out to be stable, a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

Moving on, OxygenOS 9.0.7 based on Android 9.0 Pie bumps the Android Security Patch level to June 2016. Other than this the new update also brings a new native screen recorder, quick reply in landscape mode, Fnatic mode, fixed issue with speed dial along with general bug fixes and system improvements.

Like we mentioned above that the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 is a staged rollout, it might take a while for the update to hit your device. So, if you wish to download the update manually, then you can head over to Settings > System > System Updates. Or else, you can just wait for the OTA update to arrive on your smartphone.

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display6.01-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
