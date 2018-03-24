OnePlus 5T goes out of stock in North America

OnePlus 5T, which was recently found to be among the top-three best selling premium smartphones in India, is now no longer available for purchase in North America, at least via the official site. OnePlus reportedly received a stronger-than-expected demand for its latest flagship model in the continent that ultimately resulted in its stock outage. The latest development comes nearly four months after the launch of the OnePlus 5T in the North American market, and comes amid a flurry of leaks around its successor, OnePlus 6, which is scheduled to launch in Q2 2018.

Unlike companies such as Samsung, Sony, and its homegrown competitor Xiaomi, OnePlus doesn't bring a bunch of models to the market. The Chinese company instead originally adopted a model of launching a single flagship a year, which it revised to two smartphones a year in 2016. Therefore, for 2017, the company launched the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. While the OnePlus 5 was superseded after the launch of OnePlus 5T, it is now confirmed that the latter is also not in stock, at least in North America. The smartphone is now unavailable on the official OnePlus online store, though some e-commerce sites including Amazon have a few units in stock.

OnePlus' Global Marketing Chief and General Manager of North America Kyle Kiang told Engadget that every single unit of the OnePlus 5T has been sold out in the region. Last year, OnePlus saw 139 percent growth in the North American market, which is said to account for about 25 percent of the company' entire online sales.

While the OnePlus 5T units can be obtained from the markets where the company has surplus stock, it couldn't exactly divert supply due to change in the standard of AC adapters.

All this makes way for the next OnePlus flagship aka OnePlus 6 that is planned to arrive sometime in the late second quarter of 2018. This could be around May or June, matching the launch schedule of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5. The gap between the launch of the OnePlus 6 and the unavailability of the OnePlus 5T may give a reason to some potential buyers to pick an alternative. Having said that, the ongoing rumours of the OnePlus 6 suggest some features worth waiting for.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM, and 64GB and 256GB storage options. The handset is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS out of the box and could receive an update to Android P later this year. As per some media reports, the OnePlus 6 will be based on the Oppo R15, which features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display. The Oppo R15 also notably includes an iPhone X-like notch and a vertical dual rear camera setup. Moreover, the display of OnePlus 6 is said to be taller in size - with 19:9 aspect ratio, compared to the 18:9 display of the OnePlus 5T.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost CAD 749 (approximately Rs. 38,000)in Canada. This comes to around $575, which is higher than the $559 launch price of the 8GB/ 128GB variant of the OnePlus 5T.

