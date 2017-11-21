OnePlus 5T has made an appearance in durability tests that showcase its durability. The tests, conducted by YouTuber JerryRigEverything, prove a tough build of the latest OnePlus smartphone - no matter whether it is a bend or some scratches. The narrator in the five-minute-long video takes OnePlus 5T (Review) through a series of tests to examine how durable the new smartphone is. OnePlus 5T durability test video has gone live just hours before it goes on sale for the first time in India; it will be available via Amazon, only for Prime members, at starting price of Rs. 32,999.

The video begins with a scratch test that uses the Mohs scale to examine the hardness of the Gorilla Glass-featuring display of the OnePlus 5T. The YouTuber found that the glass receives some scratches at the sixth level of the scale, while some deeper signs appear at the seventh level.

Following the traditional scratch test, the YouTuber uses a razor blade to test how robust is the paint job of the OnePlus 5T. The video reveals that the back panel of the new OnePlus smartphone is prone to scratches, but the back-facing fingerprint scanner is made of an "invincible" ceramic material that is highly resistant to scratches. Further, the dual-camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel RGB and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, both with f/1.7 aperture lens, resists scratches to a large extent.

However, the metal frame and the buttons such as the volume rocker and the mute slider are not as sturdy as the glass panel or the fingerprint scanner of the OnePlus 5T.

The YouTuber also uses a lighter to burn the display panel of the OnePlus 5T. That odd test for about 20 seconds resulted in a white spot on the screen that remained behind.

Ultimately, the durability test range concludes with a bend test that didn't show any signs of bends. It appears that despite the 7.3mm thickness of the OnePlus 5T, its unibody design passes the cruel bend test.

"Other than the lack of water resistance and the lack of wireless charging, this [OnePlus 5T] is an incredibly full-featured and useful phone with a price point low enough to benefit customers," the narrator of the JerryRigEverything channel says in the video. It is worth noting here that OnePlus provided the unit used for the durability tests, and users are not recommended to perform such tests on their handsets.

With a price starts at Rs. 32,999, the OnePlus 5T will go on sale in India for the first time at 4.30pm IST today. The early access sale will be conducted only for Prime members on Amazon.in, but the smartphone will also be available via the OnePlus online store and OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru. Open sales begin on November 28, a week from now.