Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus Says 'No' to Black Friday Sales, Offers $0.01 Discount

 
24 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus Says 'No' to Black Friday Sales, Offers $0.01 Discount

Highlights

  • OnePlus' UK team takes a jibe at companies offering Black Friday deals
  • Countering Black Friday deals, OnePlus 5T receives €0.01 discount in UK
  • Dash Power Bundle gets 50 percent discount for 24 hours

While the tech world is celebrating Black Friday with huge discounts, OnePlus has no plans to move along with the masses. The Chinese company has even announced a GBP/ EUR/ USD 0.01 discount on the original price of the OnePlus 5T to counter the ongoing Black Friday deals. Nevertheless, the Dash Power Bundle that helps you rapidly charge your OnePlus smartphone has received a straight 50 percent discount for 24 hours starting Friday in Europe, the UK, and the US.

"Our goal is to share good technology with the world. That's why we price our devices fairly year-round, so that you don't have to double check the match. Say no to Black Friday price games," OnePlus said.

To give an example of the discounts, the OnePlus 5T was launched in the UK with a starting price of GBP 449 that has been reduced to GBP 448.99 after receiving the ultra-nominal Black Friday discount. Similarly, if you look for its 128GB variant, it is priced at GBP 498.99 (originally priced at GBP 499) in the UK. Similar discounts are available in the US and some European regions. As for the Dash Power Bundle, it is now priced at GBP 14.59, compared to its original GBP 28.98 price.

Earlier this month, OnePlus 5T was also debuted in India in 64GB and 128GB variants with price tags of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. Both the variants went on early access sale for Amazon Prime members last week. At 12pm IST on Friday, the flagship smartphone is debuting for all Indian customers through Amazon.in and OnePlusStore.in.

Ahead of its early access sale in India, OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 4.7.2 update for the OnePlus 5T. The update brought optimisations for its fingerprint and face unlock features as well as patched the Wi-Fi WPA2 KRACK vulnerability. Moreover, the Android Nougat smartphone is also in the queue for receiving an update to Android 8.0 Oreo that would debut sometime early next year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review

Display

6.01-inch

Processor

2.45GHz quad-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Further reading: Android, Black Friday, Black Friday sales, Mobiles, OnePlus, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5T discount, OnePlus Black Friday
OnePlus 5T Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.7.2 Update With Face Unlock Improvements and More
Google Pixel Gets 'Smart Battery' Feature to Make Better Predictions
OnePlus Says 'No' to Black Friday Sales, Offers $0.01 Discount
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Black Friday Deals
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 2 Price in India Is Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale on Friday
  2. OnePlus 5T's First Major Update Now Rolling Out, Brings Improvements
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) May Sport Galaxy S8-Like Infinity Display
  4. OnePlus 5 to Live on at a Lower Price? What OnePlus Co-Founders Say
  5. Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited Calls', 1GB Data at Rs. 199
  6. Xiaomi Mi 7 to Sport 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, Dual Camera Setup: Report
  7. 'Made in India' iPhone SE 2 to Launch in Early 2018: Report
  8. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
  9. India's Telecom Subscriber Base Declined by 2.9 Million in September 2017
  10. PM Modi Launches Umang App for Citizen Access to E-Governance Services
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.