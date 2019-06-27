OnePlus has begun the rollout of new beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T duo. The OxygenOS Open Beta 33 update for the OnePlus 5T and the OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5 finally bring Zen Mode to the two phones. Additionally, the updates bring improvements to the OnePlus Weather app as well as the Phone app. A minor but helpful addition is the ability to edit quick responses in the phone app, aside from optimisations to the quick response feature for declined calls.

The changelog of the OxygenOS Open Beta 33 update for the OnePlus 5T and the OxygenOS Open Beta 35 update for the OnePlus 5 has been shared on the official OnePlus forum. The most notable arrival is Zen Mode, which allows users to switch off the screen activity and block notifications in order to take a break from their phone for a while. To recall, Zen Mode made its way to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T as well with open beta updates last month.

The OnePlus Weather app has also received some tweaks with the new OxygenOS Open Beta updates. The app will now offer an enhanced scrolling experience while switching between pages and can now also be used even if GPS access permission of the app has been disabled. Lastly, users can now rearrange or delete weather cards for multiple cities by tapping and holding them.

The Phone app has also been subjected to some improvements with the new beta updates. To start off, the animation effect that can be seen while switching between pages has been improved, and contact search experience is also better now. Moreover, users can now edit quick responses as well.