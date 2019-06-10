OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 have started receiving OxygenOS 9.0.6. The new software update brings the May 2019 Android security patch. Through the OxygenOS 9.0.6 update, OnePlus has also added support for a quick pairing of the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones to the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5. The new update comes weeks after the OnePlus 5-series phones received OxygenOS 9.0.5 that brought the April Android security patch. Notably, the latest software version, just like the previous OxygenOS iterations, is being rolled out in a staged manner though it is aimed to reach all the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 users gradually.

The incremental rollout of the OxygenOS 9.0.6 for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 has started, according to an official forum post. The changelog available on the forum post reveals that the latest OxygenOS brings the May 2019 Android security patch to the OnePlus 5-series phones. The update also includes general bug fixes and system improvements.

Alongside the system-level changes, the OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 enables quick pairing of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones. The update also fixes the issue that affected automatic answering while connected to a Bluetooth headset.

"For those who were on previous versions, we appreciate your active feedback for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimise and improve several key areas," the company said in its forum post.

While the fresh OxygenOS version is rolling out as an incremental update, you can check its presence on your OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 5 by going to Settings > System > System updates. You can also use the new Feedback tool that's integrated within the latest OxygenOS version to submit bug reports, product suggestions, and feedback requests seamlessly.

In late April, the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS 9.0.5 update that added the April security patch as well as included various bug fixes and system improvements. OnePlus also notably released the OxygenOS 9.0.6 for the OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS 9.0.14 for the OnePlus 6T last week that both brought the May Android security patch, quick pairing support for the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones, and various bug fixes and performance improvements.