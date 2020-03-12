Technology News
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update With Improved Stability, Bug Fixes, More

OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 are receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update incrementally, which means a few units will receive it initially.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 March 2020 14:17 IST
OnePlus 5T users can check for the update in Settings

Highlights
  • The new update by OnePlus will be globally rolled out soon
  • OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users can expect OxygenOS 10 update in future
  • OnePlus 5-series was released in 2017

The OnePlus 5-series smartphones that were released by OnePlus in 2017, are finally receiving an updated operating system. The Chinese tech company has started rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.11 on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices, and as is usual with OnePlus updates, the update is being rolled out incrementally - with only a few users receiving it initially, before it's rolled out to more users. Through the update, OnePlus is hoping to fix several bug problems that were earlier reported by the users. 

As per the company's note, the OxygenOS 9.0.11 comes with an updated February Android security patch and improves the overall stability of the phones. It also brings bug fixes. The updated operating system is 300MB in size, and in case the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update is not visible, you can manually check for it via Settings > System > System Update.

The OxygenOS 9.0.11 update doesn't upgrade the existing Android software version but just brings a newer security patch. However, we can expect an OxygenOS 10 update with the full Android 10 experience sometime soon on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices. It is unlikely that the OnePlus 5-series will receive Android 11 update which is releasing later this year.

To recall, this 2017-series received the last OxygenOS 9.0.10 update in January which brought the December 2019 Android security update on the devices. The update was aimed to improve similar bug problems reported by users. Currently, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are available on selected offline and online retail stores. While the base variant is available at starting Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the latter is priced at starting Rs. 37,999 for the same variant.

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display 6.01-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 7.1.1
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 7.1.1
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OxygenOS 9.0.11, OxygenOS
