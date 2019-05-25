Technology News

OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Confirmed to Get Android Q Update

OnePlus has refrained from giving a timeline.

By | Updated: 25 May 2019 18:22 IST
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Confirmed to Get Android Q Update

OnePlus 5T was launched in 2017

Highlights
  • Android Q update may not arrive for OnePlus 3, 3T
  • OnePlus says there are no ETAs for the rollout
  • Android Q beta 3 links are live for OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will get the Android Q update. The company has announced this on its forums, but has cautioned that users should not expect a launch timeline. The company faced a lot of flak for committing to the Android Pie rollout for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T by the end of 2018. However, it was unable to fulfil its promise, and rolled out the update this month, after much delay. OnePlus is evidently looking to stay away from over-promising this time around.

In a forum post, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will receive the Android Q update. The phones were launched in 2017, and are still under its own two years of Android updates, and three years of security updates promise. In the post, the company says that it will not announce any estimated time of arrival (ETA).

"We have already released Android Q Developer Preview on the forum for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6/6T, available. For those wondering, rest assured: Android Q will also make its way to the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Just remember, there are no ETAs.," OnePlus says in its post.

OnePlus hasn't mentioned the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T in its Android Q rollout plans, and this could mean that they will not receive the Android Q update this fall.

OnePlus recently shared the links for Android Q Beta 3 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users. It is worth to note that shifting from stable Android version to developer version will erase all the contents of the phone, so it is recommended that you back up data first. If you use the phones for everyday tasks, it is advised that you do not install the update, as it is filled with bugs.

