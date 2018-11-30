NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Based HydrogenOS Public Beta Update in China

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving Android 9.0 Pie-Based HydrogenOS Public Beta Update in China

, 30 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving Android 9.0 Pie-Based HydrogenOS Public Beta Update in China

As HydrgonOS public beta rolls out, OxygenOS 9.0 beta for OnePlus 5 and 5T shouldn't be far away

Highlights

  • HydrogenOS beta update is arriving for OnePlus 5, 5T users in China
  • It brings Android 9.0 Pie to the smartphones
  • The update comes with November 2018 Android security patch

OnePlus is allowing OnePlus 5 and 5T users to beta test the Android 9 Pie-based HydrogenOS. For the uninitiated, HydrogenOS is the UI made for OnePlus users in China, while OxygenOS is meant for the global audience. The company has released the public beta version of the HydrogenOS based on the latest Android version. OnePlus has been quite active in pushing out software and security updates for its smartphones. The OnePlus 6 is already one of the few devices in India to have already received the Android Pie update. Earlier, the company had promised an update for older devices like the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T. Meanwhile, the rollout of the HydrogenOS public beta version hints that OnePlus may soon release the OxygenOS Open Beta version for OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Earlier this month, several OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users in China had reported that the HydrogenOS 9.0 based on Android Pie beta version were already arriving on their handsets. Now, the company has mentioned all the details regarding the update on OnePlus' HydrogenOS download page. As per the changelog, the update brings system updates such as Android Pie, new UI design, new background control solution for a lighter and smoother experience, and November 2018 Android security patch. It also brings a new Do Not Disturb mode to the smartphones.

The latest HydrogenOS beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T also brings SMS verification code flash, optimised ID caller in China, ability to set a default card for a single contact or group in dual card mode, optimised speed dial and call interface UI design, and optimisation of emergency rescue UI. OnePlus has also updated its OnePlus Weather app, with more accurate positioning, more accurate weather data, and a number of bug fixes.

Notably, the size of the HydrogenOS public beta update for the OnePlus 5 is 2.04GB and for the OnePlus 5T, it is 2.05GB. As per the website, it is the 21st system update for the OnePlus 5 and 20th system update for the OnePlus 5T.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display6.01-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, Android Pie, HydrogenOS, OxygenOS
Philips LED TVs Formally Launched in India; Range Includes Smart TVs, HDR Plus Support
Astrophysicists Count All the Starlight in the Universe
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving Android 9.0 Pie-Based HydrogenOS Public Beta Update in China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  2. Jio Sees User Growth in September as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Lose Out: TRAI
  3. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Get Second One UI Beta Update
  5. 'Sacked Without Notice', Workers Go on Rampage at Phone-Making Unit in Noida
  6. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  7. Philips LED TV Range With 7 New Models Debuts in India
  8. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  9. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. Vodafone Hikes Rates of Its Postpaid International Roaming Plans
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.