OnePlus is allowing OnePlus 5 and 5T users to beta test the Android 9 Pie-based HydrogenOS. For the uninitiated, HydrogenOS is the UI made for OnePlus users in China, while OxygenOS is meant for the global audience. The company has released the public beta version of the HydrogenOS based on the latest Android version. OnePlus has been quite active in pushing out software and security updates for its smartphones. The OnePlus 6 is already one of the few devices in India to have already received the Android Pie update. Earlier, the company had promised an update for older devices like the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T. Meanwhile, the rollout of the HydrogenOS public beta version hints that OnePlus may soon release the OxygenOS Open Beta version for OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Earlier this month, several OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users in China had reported that the HydrogenOS 9.0 based on Android Pie beta version were already arriving on their handsets. Now, the company has mentioned all the details regarding the update on OnePlus' HydrogenOS download page. As per the changelog, the update brings system updates such as Android Pie, new UI design, new background control solution for a lighter and smoother experience, and November 2018 Android security patch. It also brings a new Do Not Disturb mode to the smartphones.

The latest HydrogenOS beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T also brings SMS verification code flash, optimised ID caller in China, ability to set a default card for a single contact or group in dual card mode, optimised speed dial and call interface UI design, and optimisation of emergency rescue UI. OnePlus has also updated its OnePlus Weather app, with more accurate positioning, more accurate weather data, and a number of bug fixes.

Notably, the size of the HydrogenOS public beta update for the OnePlus 5 is 2.04GB and for the OnePlus 5T, it is 2.05GB. As per the website, it is the 21st system update for the OnePlus 5 and 20th system update for the OnePlus 5T.