OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Android Pie Update Delayed

OnePlus has been quite active in pushing out software and security updates for its smartphones. The OnePlus 6 is one of the few devices in India to have already received the Android Pie update. The company had promised an update for older devices like the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T which seems to be delayed now.

While talking about the upcoming OnePlus 6T on Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the Android Pie update for the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T will be delayed as developers need more time to work on the Android Pie update for these phones. While a delay for the OnePlus 3/ 3T is understandable considering those are older devices, OnePlus 5/ 5T owners might be a little disappointed with this delay.

In July OnePlus had announced that it will be skipping Android 8.1 Oreo on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T and updating them to Android Pie directly by the end of the year. Back then, the company had announced that it the Android P update will be available to the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5/ 5T, OnePlus 3/ 3T, in order. With the Android Pie update rolled out for the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 5/ 5T are next in line before the OnePlus 3/ 3T get an update.

To recap, the OnePlus 3 and the 3T were launched in 2016 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and have been updated to Android Nougat and Android Oreo. The update to Android Pie will be the third Android update to the smartphone. Whereas the OnePlus 5 and the 5T launched with Android Nougat and have been updated to Android Oreo.

Finally, Pete Lau also teased that the upcoming OnePlus 6T will ship with Android Pie out of the box and will bring a re-designed OxygenOS UI. The OnePlus 6T is scheduled to launch at a global event on October 30.