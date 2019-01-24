OnePlus is popular not only for its flagship smartphones but also for the software support they provide to their existing smartphones. Running OxygenOS, most OnePlus smartphones are up-to-date thanks to the frequent updates. However, things didn't go as per plan with the last update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T which introduced multiple bugs. These smartphones were updated to Android 9 Pie in December 2018 via an OxygenOS 9.0.0 update. After two hotfixes to fix software issues, OnePlus has released the third hotfix for these smartphones.

According to OnePlus forums, OxygenOS 9.0.3 is currently rolling out to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The latest update comes a little over 2 weeks after the last OxygenOS 9.0.2 update. OnePlus had promised an incremental software update last week but has rolled it out recently.

The OxygenOS 9.0.3 hotfix update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T brings fixes for connectivity issues with certain third-party apps, improved stability for sound settings, and stability improvements for the system upgrade. Other system level updates include improved stability for Wi-Fi connection, an optimised sRGB display mode, and optimised reading mode. OnePlus has also fixed the missing 4G VoLTE toggle and the random reboots that would occur when using the Screen Casting feature.

OnePlus mentions that this is an incremental update over the last 9.0.2 update and will have a staged roll-out. Similar to previous updates, the new one too is 1748MB in size. The previous OxygenOS 9.0.2 update which rolled-out in the second week of January, as well as the Oxygen 9.0.1 update which was released in the first week of January, had mentioned the same bug fixes.

If you are using a OnePlus 5 or a OnePlus 5T smartphone, you can check for an update manually by going to Settings > System > Software updates.