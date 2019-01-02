OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have now started receiving their OxygenOS 9.0.1 update. The latest software update comes just days after OnePlus released Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.0 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. It essentially fixes a few bugs that emerged through the previous update. Further, the update includes optimisations for the sRGB display mode as well as improves the stability for Wi-Fi. Just as any of the previous versions, the OxygenOS 9.0.1 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is rolling out incrementally.

As announced through an official forum post, the OxygenOS 9.0.1 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is now rolling out as an incremental over-the-air (OTA) package, which means it will be made available in batches with a wider rollout in time. The update fixes the 4G VoLTE toggle that was reported as missing by some users after updating to the previous OxygenOS version. Also, the new version fixes random reboots that occurred while using the Screen Casting feature on some OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T units.

OnePlus states that the OxygenOS 9.0.1 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T also includes improved stability for Wi-Fi connection as well as optimises the sRGB display mode. There are also some optimisations for the Reading mode.

While the OxygenOS 9.0.1 update is initially rolling out for a small percentage of users, OnePlus said that the software package would reach a broader rollout stage in a few days. You can manually check its availability on your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T by going to Settings > System > Software updates.

As we mentioned, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T just last week received OxygenOS 9.0.0 that brought Android 9.0 Pie. The update also brought the Gaming mode 3.0 and a new Camera app with the Google Lens integration.