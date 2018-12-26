NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie-Based OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update

, 26 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie-Based OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update

OnePlus has released the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 OTA update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched back in 2017
  • Android Pie update bring a number of improvement and UI upgrades
  • The software update is available over-the-air (OTA)

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are now receiving their Android 9.0 Pie-based OyxgenOS update. Less than a fortnight after launching the open beta of the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.0 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone maker has released the final version of the Pie update for the two phones. The OxygenOS 9.0.0 update started rolling out on December 25 and will reach all OnePlus 5 and 5T owners over the next few days. Both smartphones were originally launched in 2017 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board. The beta of the Pie-based HydrogenOS was released in late November, and it appears no stable version has yet been released.

According to a post on the OnePlus's official forum, the Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.0 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is available over-the-air (OTA) and will be made 'incrementally' available - with only a small percentage of people getting it in the first 24 hours. The phone owners will automatically receive the OTA update notification but if you want to manually trigger an update search, you can head over to the System Update option in Settings.

As per the user reports in the company forum, the OxygenOS 9.0.0 update for the OnePlus 5 is 1742MB in size, whereas the OnePlus 5T update is of 1748MB.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android Pie update changelog

The Android Pie update changelog is slightly different from the beta version changelog, with the changes related to Parallel Apps, Weather and Communication missing. The latest update does include one extra feature that was not available to the beta users – Google Lens mode support in the camera application. It is possible that the missing upgrades will be added in the future software updates for the phones.

Among other upgrades, the OnePlus 5 and 5T users can expect to see Android Pie-specific base features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Times, and App Actions. More on the various interesting new features available to the smartphones running on Android Pie can be found here. Additionally, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones are getting a new Gaming Mode 3.0, which includes new text notification mode and notification of third-party calls. The latest December Google security patch has been included as well. Further, the OnePlus 5T users will also get new navigation gestures, the same are not available to the OnePlus 5 owners.

OnePlus Android Pie update progress

Among other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 6 has already received the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 update, with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T scheduled to get the same in future. The OnePlus 6T was released with the Android Pie right out of the box.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display6.01-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: Oneplus 5, OnePlus 5T, Android Pie, Android 9.0 Pie, OxygenOS 9.0.0
Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi A2, Other Xiaomi Phones Discounted in Amazon No. 1 Mi Fan Sale
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Cast, Director, Synopsis Leaked
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie-Based OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Google Play Store Offering Free Credit for App Purchases to Select Users
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Unveiled in China
  3. The 10 Best Internet Memes of 2018
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Now Scheduled to Get Android Pie in February 2019
  5. The Best Deals From Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. PUBG Corp Bans Over 30,000 Radar Hack Cheaters
  7. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  8. Why Businesses in China Are Threatening to Sack iPhone Users
  9. PUBG Mobile Ban By 'High Court of Maharashtra' Is Fake News
  10. Xiaomi Poco F1 Gets New Armoured Edition With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.