OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are now receiving their Android 9.0 Pie-based OyxgenOS update. Less than a fortnight after launching the open beta of the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.0 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone maker has released the final version of the Pie update for the two phones. The OxygenOS 9.0.0 update started rolling out on December 25 and will reach all OnePlus 5 and 5T owners over the next few days. Both smartphones were originally launched in 2017 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board. The beta of the Pie-based HydrogenOS was released in late November, and it appears no stable version has yet been released.

According to a post on the OnePlus's official forum, the Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.0 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is available over-the-air (OTA) and will be made 'incrementally' available - with only a small percentage of people getting it in the first 24 hours. The phone owners will automatically receive the OTA update notification but if you want to manually trigger an update search, you can head over to the System Update option in Settings.

As per the user reports in the company forum, the OxygenOS 9.0.0 update for the OnePlus 5 is 1742MB in size, whereas the OnePlus 5T update is of 1748MB.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android Pie update changelog

The Android Pie update changelog is slightly different from the beta version changelog, with the changes related to Parallel Apps, Weather and Communication missing. The latest update does include one extra feature that was not available to the beta users – Google Lens mode support in the camera application. It is possible that the missing upgrades will be added in the future software updates for the phones.

Among other upgrades, the OnePlus 5 and 5T users can expect to see Android Pie-specific base features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Times, and App Actions. More on the various interesting new features available to the smartphones running on Android Pie can be found here. Additionally, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones are getting a new Gaming Mode 3.0, which includes new text notification mode and notification of third-party calls. The latest December Google security patch has been included as well. Further, the OnePlus 5T users will also get new navigation gestures, the same are not available to the OnePlus 5 owners.

OnePlus Android Pie update progress

Among other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 6 has already received the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 update, with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T scheduled to get the same in future. The OnePlus 6T was released with the Android Pie right out of the box.