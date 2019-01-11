NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Get OxygenOS 9.0.2 Hotfix Update, Brings Wi Fi Compatibility Issue Fix

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Get OxygenOS 9.0.2 Hotfix Update, Brings Wi-Fi Compatibility Issue Fix

, 11 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Get OxygenOS 9.0.2 Hotfix Update, Brings Wi-Fi Compatibility Issue Fix

OxygenOS 9.0.2 update now rolling out for OnePlus 5,5T users

Highlights

  • OxygenOS 9.0.2 update brings Wi-Fi connectivity issue fix
  • OnePlus 5, 5T users get the 4G VoLTE toggle back with this update
  • The size of the update is 1748MB

After the Android Pie update last month, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users started reporting of Wi-Fi compatibility issues on their phones with certain third-party apps. The company has now rolled out a hotfix update, bringing a fix for that issue, alongside few other repairs as well. The rollout began for a few users last week, but now more users have started reporting of getting the update. All OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users are advised to install this update on their phones.

The OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix update has rolled out for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users. Global Product Operations Manager Manu J confirmed the arrival of the update on OnePlus forums. Users have also started sharing screenshots of receiving the update on the forums. According to these screenshots, the OxygenOS 9.0.2 update is 1748MB in size, and brings along a few fixes.

The changelog suggests that the update brings a fix for the Wi-Fi connectivity issue with certain third-party apps, an issue with the physical/capacitive navigation buttons not working at times on the OnePlus 5 was also fixed, and the missing 4G VoLTE toggle was also brought back. The update fixed random reboots when Screen Casting, improved overall stability for Wi-Fi connection, optimised sRGB display mode, and optimised reading mode as well.

ONEPLUS5UPDATE MAIN oneplus 5

Photo Credit: OnePlus forums

This update comes after the OxygenOS 9.0.1 update rolled out in first week of January, which also brought bug fixes, Wi-Fi stability improvements, optimised display mode, and optimisations to the reading mode as well.

As mentioned, a few users started receiving the update last week itself, but a broader rollout to more users has now begun. The phone owners will automatically receive the OTA update notification but if you want to manually trigger an update search, you can head over to the System Update option in Settings.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display6.01-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus, OxygenOs 9.0.2
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: Price, Specifications Compared
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Get OxygenOS 9.0.2 Hotfix Update, Brings Wi-Fi Compatibility Issue Fix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  3. High-Tech Peephole, Smart Bra, and Other Interesting Gadgets at CES
  4. Hotstar Pulls Controversial Hardik Pandya Koffee with Karan Episode
  5. Realme Announces January Update Schedule for 5 of Its Smartphones
  6. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch Launched in India
  8. Meet the Foldable Smartphone Being Showcased at CES 2019
  9. Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
  10. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.