Last month, OnePlus started rolling out Android 9 Pie-based HydrogenOS public beta to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users in China. Now, the company has announced the rollout out of the Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta 20 updates to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users as well. The changelog states that the new beta update brings a new UI, navigation gestures on the OnePlus 5T, support for more parallel apps, new DND mode, and more. To recall, OnePlus 6 has been running on Android Pie since a while, and OnePlus 6T came with Android Pie out-of the-box. The company now appears set to roll Android 9.0 Pie out to older generation devices as well.

OnePlus was a part of the Android P beta program, and hence it has been able to test it out since early days. This is one of the prime reasons why it is able to bring Android Pie to its portfolio soon. OnePlus has now announced on its forums page, that the Android-Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta 22 is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and Android-Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta 20 is rolling out for OnePlus 5T users. Mind you, these are beta releases, so it may be full of bugs. If you've already flashed your device to the beta track, then the update will arrive via OTA. If you're on the stable version, and wish to try out the Android Pie-based OxygenOS open beta update, read the flashing instructions here. The OTA links aren't live yet, but they should be available soon for all those who wish to sideload.

With the latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS open beta 22/20 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, the company has updated its Weather app, with more accurate positioning, more accurate weather data, improved search function, and a number of other bug fixes. It also added support for Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, and Ola in parallel apps. The new update also brings a new Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings and UI improvements for emergency rescue, speed dial, and calling interface. It also enables users to now assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual-SIMs.

Of course, it brings all the Android Pie goodness as well, with the new UI and the navigation gestures that are exclusive to the OnePlus 5T. It also brings the November security patch along with it. Now that the open beta update is rolling out, it will only be a short while before the stable channel also gets the Android Pie release.

