Fulfilling its promise, OnePlus has now brought its highly appreciated Face Unlock feature to the OnePlus 5. The new feature arrives through OxygenOS Open Beta 3 that is quite likely to include some bugs to limit your experience. However, the new testing version ultimately allows you to make your OnePlus 5 a bit similar to the OnePlus 5T that debuted in last November with the same Face Unlock feature. You can install the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 on your OnePlus 5 by flashing the new build into the smartphone. It is recommended to back up your data as all the stored data will be lost during the flashing process. OnePlus has provided its flashing guide to help users easily install the new version. The ROM is available for download on the OnePlus site.

The Face Unlock feature is indeed the prime highlight of the latest Open Beta OxygenOS build. However, there are are optimisations for vibration, a shortcut for the Recorder app on the Launcher, and the December Android security patch. The new Open Beta package also fixes a connectivity issue on 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. Besides, there are general bug fixes and performance improvements. The package is 1.58GB in size.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei revealed the debut of the Face Unlock feature on the OnePlus 5 last month. The feature, which uses the front camera of the device to enable facial recognition, was initially exclusive to OnePlus 5T. But the Shenzhen-based company eventually decided to expand its presence. Alongside the OnePlus 5, there are also apparently plans to bring the same Face Unlock feature to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T that both were launched in 2016. The company recently asked users to give their views about the ongoing development to understand whether it is worthy to bring the advanced feature to its dated handsets.

It is unclear by when the Face Unlock feature will arrive on the OnePlus 5 through a public release. Nevertheless, the latest Open Beta release suggests that it would come in the coming future.