After two open beta releases, OnePlus 5 has finally received its anticipated Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update. The new version has started been rolling out as an incremental over-the-air (OTA) update for the previous OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus, in a forum post on Friday, confirmed that the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update for the OnePlus 5 is reaching a small percentage of users at the initial stage, though it will get a broader rollout in a few days. This means that your OnePlus 5 would receive the new update sometime in the coming days. Separately, Car Pei, Co-Founder OnePlus, revealed in a tweet on Saturday that the OnePlus would also get the OnePlus 5T's Face Unlock feature, one that had at launch been exclusive to the newer phone.

As far as the list of new changes is concerned, the OxygenOS 5.0 update for the OnePlus 5 brings an upgraded launcher that includes optimisations for the shelf and includes the ability to let users upload their photos through Shot on OnePlus. The default Camera app has received an uplift with a new UI design, optimisations for photo quality, and a beauty effect for the preloaded Portrait mode. Additionally, the Gallery app has added a "Places" tab to let users view photos on a map.

The OxygenOS 5.0 update for the OnePlus 5 also has a bunch of system upgrades. There is a Parallel Apps feature to let users have multiple accounts for apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn. Also, there is a new design for Quick Settings panel and Lift up display as well as an "Adaptive model" screen calibration and system-level optimisations for Wi-Fi and Battery Saver. The update additionally comes bundled with the December Android security patch. Users would also observe a history feature in the Calculator app and an alarm calendar feature in the Clock app.

In addition to OnePlus' proprietary offerings, the OxygenOS 5.0 update for the OnePlus 5 brings all the core Android Oreo features. These include new Notification dots, Picture-in-Picture mode, Auto-fill feature, and Smart text selection.

Though the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 is an incremental update and is rolling out in batches, you can check its arrival on your OnePlus 5 manually. You need to go to Settings > System updates.

At the time of launching the OnePlus 5T in November, OnePlus announced that it will bring Android 8.0 Oreo to OnePlus 5 sometime in early 2018. However, the Chinese company has managed to enable the new experience sooner than its promise. This is would ultimately help the company incline more buyers. Having said that, the latest Android version is yet to arrive on OnePlus 5T, which runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.