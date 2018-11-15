OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier announced that the Android Pie update for older phones was delayed as developers need more time to work on the update for these phones. However, the company has now started rolling out the HydrogenOS 9.0 beta update based on Android 9.0 Pie for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users in China. For those unaware, HydrogenOS is the UI made for Chinese users, while OxygenOS is made for the global audience. Now that HydrgonOS 9.0 beta has started to trickle out, OxygenOS 9.0 beta build for these phones shouldn't be too far away.

Several users have posted screenshots of HydrogenOS 9.0 based on Android Pie beta version arriving on their OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T in China. If OnePlus follows tradition, then it will only be a matter of days before the OxygenOS 9.0 beta version starts rolling out for the global OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, given that Chinese users have started receiving the Android Pie beta update. The update seems to be not available publicly as of now, but that should change soon as well.

The changelog, translated by an XDA member notes that the beta update brings a new UI, new background control solution, full-screen gestures for OnePlus 5T, new Android P shutdown interface icon, SMS verification code to open the display, revamped call UI interface, revamped weather app, and a dual card mode to set a default card for a single contact or group.

If all goes well in the testing phase, then OnePlus should be able to keep its promise of a stable Android Pie update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users by the end of the year. The company has also promised the Pie update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, however a beta roll out for these phones doesn't seem to have begun yet. In July, OnePlus had announced that it will be skipping Android 8.1 Oreo on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T and updating them to Android Pie directly by the end of the year.

While the OnePlus 6T arrived with Android Pie out-of-the-box, the OnePlus 6 got the update recently.