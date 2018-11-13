OnePlus 5, 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.7 Update With Bluetooth Fix

OnePlus has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. This update arrives after the company pulled the last OxygenOS 5.1.6 update that arrived in late October, as it brought along many Bluetooth issues. The changelog notes that the latest OxygenOS 5.1.7 hot fix update brings along improved Bluetooth stability for phone calls and connectivity in cars, and also comes with the October Android security patch.

The update size for all those who installed OxygenOS 5.1.6 is around 38MB, while those who skipped the previous update will see a bigger update size. A Reddit user posted a screenshot with the OxygenOS 5.1.7 update size at 1622MB. The OxygenOS 5.1.7 is rolling out for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users over-the-air, and they should look for the update in Settings > Updates > Check for Updates.

OnePlus has confirmed the arrival of the hot fix update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users on its forums. For all those that didn't update to OxygenOS 5.1.6 as it was pulled soon after Bluetooth issues were reported by several users, this latest update once again brings the October Android security patch, support for 4G VoLTE on Idea Cellular's network in India, and official support for Project Treble as well.

Project Treble, launched by Google in May last year, allows Android smartphone OEMs to swiftly release latest Android software updates without any major tweaks. Project Treble creates a separate vendor interface between the Android OS framework and the vendor implementation. This allows for the elimination of the default wait-in period required for manufacturers to modify the software specific to the hardware. Project Treble update for these two phones is surprising considering OnePlus had itself stated that it does not have plans to support Project Treble on the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, or 5T.

OnePlus, recently, also announced that it is working on the Android 9.0 Pie software update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, and that it is currently delayed as developers need more time to work on the Android Pie update for these phones.