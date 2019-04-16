Technology News
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring April Security Patch, Quick Settings Shortcut, More

16 April 2019
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring April Security Patch, Quick Settings Shortcut, More

The new OxygenOS beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and 5T bring the April Android security patch

Highlights

The new beta updates bring the parking location feature

The OxygenOS open beta updates also add quick settings shortcut

Support for quick reply in the notification bar has also arrived

OnePlus has begun the rollout of new OxygenOS open beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The changelog of the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 and the OxygenOS Open Beta 28 update for the OnePlus 5T is identical. As for the changes themselves, the latest beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T duo brings the April Android security patch, adds a parking location feature, and also brings the quick reply feature to lets users respond from the notification bar itself.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 (Review) and the OxygenOS Open Beta 28 update for the OnePlus 5T (Review) via a post on the official OnePlus forum. The beta updates notably bring the upgraded Android security patch for the month of April and also brings some improvements to the network speed display appearing on the status bar.

A useful system change brought by the updates is quick access to certain tools in the main settings app by long pressing the corresponding option in the Quick Settings pane. For example, long-pressing the Bluetooth icon in the Quick Settings pane will take users directly to the Bluetooth settings section in the main settings app. Moreover, the updates also add supports for quickly reply in the notification bar.

Another major addition is the Parking Location feature that helps users remember the parking spot by either letting the device save the vehicle's location via GPS, or by taking a picture of the surroundings. Listed below is the complete changelog:

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.04
  • Improved network speed display
  • Supported shortcuts to access corresponding interfaces in Quick Settings

Quick reply in landscape

  • Supported quick reply in the notification bar

Launcher

  • Added tutorial in shelf
  • Added Parking location feature
  • Improved page Indicator to mirror Icon pack

Since the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 and the OxygenOS Open Beta 28 update for the OnePlus 5T are both beta builds, users might encounter bugs and software issues. As for those already part of the beta programme, they will receive the new OxygenOS beta builds as an OTA update.

