OnePlus has begun the rollout of new OxygenOS open beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The changelog of the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 and the OxygenOS Open Beta 28 update for the OnePlus 5T is identical. As for the changes themselves, the latest beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T duo brings the April Android security patch, adds a parking location feature, and also brings the quick reply feature to lets users respond from the notification bar itself.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 (Review) and the OxygenOS Open Beta 28 update for the OnePlus 5T (Review) via a post on the official OnePlus forum. The beta updates notably bring the upgraded Android security patch for the month of April and also brings some improvements to the network speed display appearing on the status bar.

A useful system change brought by the updates is quick access to certain tools in the main settings app by long pressing the corresponding option in the Quick Settings pane. For example, long-pressing the Bluetooth icon in the Quick Settings pane will take users directly to the Bluetooth settings section in the main settings app. Moreover, the updates also add supports for quickly reply in the notification bar.

Another major addition is the Parking Location feature that helps users remember the parking spot by either letting the device save the vehicle's location via GPS, or by taking a picture of the surroundings. Listed below is the complete changelog:

System

Updated Android security patch to 2019.04

Improved network speed display

Supported shortcuts to access corresponding interfaces in Quick Settings

Quick reply in landscape

Supported quick reply in the notification bar

Launcher

Added tutorial in shelf

Added Parking location feature

Improved page Indicator to mirror Icon pack

Since the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 and the OxygenOS Open Beta 28 update for the OnePlus 5T are both beta builds, users might encounter bugs and software issues. As for those already part of the beta programme, they will receive the new OxygenOS beta builds as an OTA update.