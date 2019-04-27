Earlier this month, OnePlus began the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones, which brought the Android security patch for April. It appears that the beta testing process is now over, as OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 9.0.5 OTA for both OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T phone. The new update brings the April security patch and also fixes an issue involving parallel apps. The update is being rolled out in a staged manner and will gradually reach all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners.

Manu J, OnePlus' Global Products Operation Manager, wrote in a post on the official OnePlus Forum that the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 9.0.5 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T has started. As we mentioned earlier, the key change arriving with the new update is the upgrade to April Android security patch. The updated Android security patch has arrived via the stable channel merely ten days after its rollout begun through the beta channel.

Talking about other changes, the OxygenOS 9.0.5 update introduces stability improvements for the Phone app. The latest OxygenOS build also fixes an issue with the Gaming Mode which blocked video calls from third-party apps. Moreover, it also addresses a flaw associated with parallel apps showing the same primary account. Another issue which broke the picture download function while running two instances of WhatsApp has also been addressed.

Like all software updates, OxygenOS 9.0.5 OTA for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T is being rolled out in a phased manner and will reach all users over the next few days.