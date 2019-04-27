Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update With April Security Patch, More

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update With April Security Patch, More

OxygenOS 9.0.5 update is now available over-the-air for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners.

By | Updated: 27 April 2019 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update With April Security Patch, More

OxygenOS 9.0.5 update changelog mentions stability improvements for the Phone app

Highlights
  • The glitch showing primary account in parallel apps is fixed
  • April security patch first arrived via beta channel earlier this month
  • Gaming Mode issue blocking video calls has been addressed

Earlier this month, OnePlus began the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones, which brought the Android security patch for April. It appears that the beta testing process is now over, as OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 9.0.5 OTA for both OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T phone. The new update brings the April security patch and also fixes an issue involving parallel apps. The update is being rolled out in a staged manner and will gradually reach all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners.

Manu J, OnePlus' Global Products Operation Manager, wrote in a post on the official OnePlus Forum that the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 9.0.5 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T has started. As we mentioned earlier, the key change arriving with the new update is the upgrade to April Android security patch. The updated Android security patch has arrived via the stable channel merely ten days after its rollout begun through the beta channel.

Talking about other changes, the OxygenOS 9.0.5 update introduces stability improvements for the Phone app. The latest OxygenOS build also fixes an issue with the Gaming Mode which blocked video calls from third-party apps. Moreover, it also addresses a flaw associated with parallel apps showing the same primary account. Another issue which broke the picture download function while running two instances of WhatsApp has also been addressed.

Like all software updates, OxygenOS 9.0.5 OTA for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T is being rolled out in a phased manner and will reach all users over the next few days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display6.01-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS 9.0.5, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity
Facebook Graveyard: Dead Users May Outnumber the Living by 2070
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update With April Security Patch, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
  2. Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity
  3. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  5. Avengers: Endgame India Box Office Collections Top Rs. 53 Crore on Opening Day
  6. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Why Mark Zuckerberg Is Not Happy With India’s Data Localisation Demands
  8. Google Bans One of the Biggest App Developers From Play Store: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10e Now Selling at an Effective Price of Rs. 46,900 in India
  10. Dead Facebook Users May Outnumber the Living by 2070
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.