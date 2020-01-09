OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones are now receiving a new OxygenOS 9.0.10 update, and it brings along the December 2019 Android security update The latest software also improves stability and brings some bug fixes as well We recommend all users to install the latest update as soon as it arrives on your phones. The company says that it is an incremental roll out and users may have to wait a bit before it hits all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users.

The company has taken to the forums to announce the rollout of OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 users. As mentioned, the update brings a slew of bug fixes, improves system stability and also brings along the December 2019 Android security patch. If you haven't received a notification on your phone as of yet, we recommend looking for it in Settings > System > System Update. We recommend installing the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

This update doesn't upgrade the existing Android software version, and just brings a newer security patch. However, OnePlus is working on bringing the latest Android 10 software to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, and has announced a timeline of sometime in the second quarter of this year. OnePlus promises Android version updates for two years, and Android security updates for three years. Android 10 would be the last version update though, and OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T won't be eligible to get the Android 11 update when it releases later this year.

OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 to Get Android 10 in Q2 2020