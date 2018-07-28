NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.4 With 'Sleep Standby Optimisation' to Improve Battery Life

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.4 With 'Sleep Standby Optimisation' to Improve Battery Life

, 28 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.4 With 'Sleep Standby Optimisation' to Improve Battery Life

OnePlus has brought 'Standby Sleep optimisation' to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T through OxygenOS 5.1.4

Highlights

  • OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are receiving OxygenOS 5.1.4
  • The new update includes a 'Sleep Standby Optimisation' option
  • It also brings the July Android security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.4 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The new software update brings a 'Sleep Standby optimisation' option to improve battery life on the smartphones that were launched last year. The new option is touted to enable the system to identify your sleep pattern based on the usage of your phone. This helps to turn off the network during certain gaps of inactivity to reduce power consumption and eventually give you more juice of the existing battery. The Shenzhen-based company has also brought the July Android security patch through the new update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Likewise, there are improvements to enhance camera results and some bug fixes to uplift the built-in gallery. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T earlier this month also received new OxygenOS Open Beta versions that brought Project Treble support.

Among other new changes, the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T brings the Sleep Standby optimisation option. OnePlus says that once the advanced option is turned on, it lets the system intelligently identifies your sleep pattern based on your device's usage and then turn off network during specific periods of inactivity. This helps to reduce standby power consumption and improve battery life to an extent. While turning off the network may affect connectivity for a short while, the company claims that the phone gets out of Sleep Standby optimisation before you wake up. "The phone will automatically cancel any network restrictions and get the phone out of Sleep Standby just before you wake up so that you won't miss any notifications such as news updates, emails etc," the company said in a forum post while announcing the new OxygenOS update.

After you've successfully installed the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update on your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T, you can enable the Sleep Standby optimisation by going to Settings > Battery > Battery optimisation and then selecting Advanced optimisation by tapping the three dots from the top-right corner of the screen.

In addition to the new Sleep Standby optimisation, the new OxygenOS version brings the July Android security patch. The update also improves photo clarity of the default Camera app to enhance your memories. Further, there is a group messaging option within the preloaded Messaging app and general bug fixes for the Gallery.

Similar to previous OxygenOS versions, the latest software update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is rolling out as an incremental rollout. This means it may take some time to reach your device. OnePlus states that the update will randomly be pushed out to a "limited number" of devices globally.

You can check the availability of the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update on your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T by going to Settings > System updates and then tapping the Check for Updates button from the bottom-right of your screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display6.01-inch
Processor2.45GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS 5.1.4
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C With 4 Omni-Directional Antennas Launched in China
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.4 With 'Sleep Standby Optimisation' to Improve Battery Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 9 Launch
  2. BSNL Rs. 75 Recharge Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 10GB Data to Rival Jio
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant's First Sale in India Set for Monday
  4. Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 9 Speed, Storage in New Videos
  5. Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today
  7. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 First Impressions
  8. OnePlus 5, 5T Update Brings Sleep Standby Option to Improve Battery Life
  9. Honor 9N Review
  10. Zuckerberg Loses More Than $15 Billion in Record Facebook Fall
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.