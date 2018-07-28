OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.4 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The new software update brings a 'Sleep Standby optimisation' option to improve battery life on the smartphones that were launched last year. The new option is touted to enable the system to identify your sleep pattern based on the usage of your phone. This helps to turn off the network during certain gaps of inactivity to reduce power consumption and eventually give you more juice of the existing battery. The Shenzhen-based company has also brought the July Android security patch through the new update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Likewise, there are improvements to enhance camera results and some bug fixes to uplift the built-in gallery. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T earlier this month also received new OxygenOS Open Beta versions that brought Project Treble support.

Among other new changes, the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T brings the Sleep Standby optimisation option. OnePlus says that once the advanced option is turned on, it lets the system intelligently identifies your sleep pattern based on your device's usage and then turn off network during specific periods of inactivity. This helps to reduce standby power consumption and improve battery life to an extent. While turning off the network may affect connectivity for a short while, the company claims that the phone gets out of Sleep Standby optimisation before you wake up. "The phone will automatically cancel any network restrictions and get the phone out of Sleep Standby just before you wake up so that you won't miss any notifications such as news updates, emails etc," the company said in a forum post while announcing the new OxygenOS update.

After you've successfully installed the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update on your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T, you can enable the Sleep Standby optimisation by going to Settings > Battery > Battery optimisation and then selecting Advanced optimisation by tapping the three dots from the top-right corner of the screen.

In addition to the new Sleep Standby optimisation, the new OxygenOS version brings the July Android security patch. The update also improves photo clarity of the default Camera app to enhance your memories. Further, there is a group messaging option within the preloaded Messaging app and general bug fixes for the Gallery.

Similar to previous OxygenOS versions, the latest software update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is rolling out as an incremental rollout. This means it may take some time to reach your device. OnePlus states that the update will randomly be pushed out to a "limited number" of devices globally.

You can check the availability of the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update on your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T by going to Settings > System updates and then tapping the Check for Updates button from the bottom-right of your screen.