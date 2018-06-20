OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have started receiving the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update. Earlier this week, OnePlus 6 had started getting OxygenOS 5.1.8 as a new software update. Specifically for Indian users, the update brought all the features that debuted through the OxygenOS 5.1.7 released last week. That said, the company has clearly not forgotten about its older smartphones - OnePlus 5 and 5T - as it is pushing out an over-the-air (OTA) update for the latest version of OxygenOS for these handsets as well.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are receiving the latest OxygenOS 5.1.3 software update. The file size of the update is around 58MB. Changelog of the update entails system updates but does not include the latest Android security patch. It is just a minor update that comes with a few under-the-hood optimisations and a fix for a security issue with the bootloader - perhaps addressing an issue similar to the OnePlus 6 bootloader vulnerability, which was fixed with the OxygenOS 5.1.7 update. While the security issue has been resolved, it is unfortunate that Google's June security patch is not included in the latest OxygenOS update.

It is interesting to note that OnePlus had first made the announcement about the rollout of OxygenOS 5.1.3 via a forum post on June 15, only to delete it later. However, the company later released an identical post on June 17. As of now, it is unclear why OnePlus decided to remove its earlier post. Some users had posted grievances about various issues in the latest update, but such complaints are common during the rollout of almost every update.

Meanwhile, the OxygenOS 5.1.3 software update to the OnePlus 5 and 5T also resolves some inconsistencies with the Bluetooth audio for cars. Some users were apparently having stability issues with the connection, but the issue has not been fixed. Additionally, a few other general bug fixes and improvements have also rolled out with the update.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, who have not received the OTA update, can check by going into Settings > System updates. You can also download the latest OxygenOS ROM through OnePlus forums and install it using the given instructions. As always, users are advised to take a complete backup and ensure that the battery is charged before installing the update.