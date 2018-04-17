OnePlus on Sunday announced that it is rolling out the latest OxygenOS 5.1.0 OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. This update will bring Android 8.1 Oreo to both smartphones. Changelog of the OxygenOS update includes system updates such as the latest security patch and support for full screen gestures, and certain other gaming and launcher-focused additions to the software. Size of the OTA file is said to be around 766MB.

As per a forum post, an OxygenOS 5.1.0 OTA update has been released for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T that brings the latest April Android security patch on both handsets. Along with this, it brings support for the latest full-screen gestures (like the ones on iPhone X) albeit only on the OnePlus 5T. Gesture support was first added with OxygenOS Open Beta 3. Apart from these system updates, the changelog also suggests the addition of newer optimisations in gaming mode, including pausing adaptive brightness and power saving. Gaming mode also adds network boost that includes network priority for gaming apps in the foreground.

The Android 8.1-based OTA update adds category tags in the search section of the launcher's app drawer and automatically names folders based on category. OnePlus' bug report forum can be used to submit feedback and report bugs in the latest update.

"As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days," says Manu J, Staff Member, Beta Program and Developer Relations, OnePlus in the forum post.

Back in February, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T had been updated to Android 8.0 Oreo with the OxygenOS 5.0.2 update. This OTA download brought features such as UI facelifts, CPU patches, and various updates to pre-loaded apps to the handsets.