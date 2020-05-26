Technology News
loading

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports

OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were launched in 2017

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 26 May 2020 15:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports

OnePlus hasn't forgotten its older "Flagship Killers"

Highlights
  • OnePlus had rolled out the Android 10 Open Beta around a month ago
  • The new software update brings Android 10 along with other changes
  • The update is 1.8GB in size

OnePlus is now said to be rolling out Android 10 software to the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T phones, according to user reports. This is a welcome move by OnePlus to update its older “Flagship Killers” to the latest version on Android. Both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were launched in 2017 and were slated to get Android 10 in Q2 of 2020. It has been close to three years since the launch of the OnePlus 5 that was unveiled with Android 7.1 Nougat. It will the smartphone's third major Android update since launch. The OnePlus 5T was launched later but shared the same internals as the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have reported receiving the stable version of Android 10 on their devices. While the firmware version number is not known at the moment, the stable update is 1.8GB in size for the OnePlus 5T. We are expecting a similar update size for the OnePlus 5 as well.

oneplus 5t android 10 oneplus forums gadgets360 large OnePlus 5T OnePlus 5 Android 10 Software Update

Photo Credit: G_Ranjan_lenka_jAWE/ OnePlus Forums

 

This stable software update comes about a month after OnePlus rolled out the first Open Beta for the two smartphones. The new update brings Android 10 along with the new UI design. It also brings enhanced location permissions for Privacy, Game Space, and Full Screen gestures on the device. It also mentions that Electronic Image Stabilisation is currently under optimisation and that it will be pushed in later stable versions.

It seems like OnePlus is rolling out the software update in a staged manner and will switch to a full rollout if bugs aren't reported. If you own the OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T you can go into the Settings app and look for a software update. It is possible that OnePlus is releasing the stable Android 10 to beta version users first and will then move to the stable version users.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 7.1.1
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display 6.01-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 7.1.1
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, Oneplus 5, OnePlus 5T
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27

Related Stories

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  4. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  5. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  6. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S With 32-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
  9. Uber Lays Off 600 Employees in India, Offers 10 Months Payout
  10. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: What's Different
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched
  2. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR Android TV Models Launched in India
  3. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing for Its Customers
  4. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports
  5. Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27
  6. Paatal Lok Season 2? ‘Definitely’ if Amazon Is ‘Willing’, Says Anushka Sharma
  7. BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity
  8. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. IBM Scientist Rajiv Joshi Bags Inventor of the Year Award for Improving AI Capabilities
  10. Exceptionally Rare 'Cosmic Ring of Fire' Galaxy Spotted 11 Billion Light-Years Away
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com