OnePlus is now said to be rolling out Android 10 software to the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T phones, according to user reports. This is a welcome move by OnePlus to update its older “Flagship Killers” to the latest version on Android. Both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were launched in 2017 and were slated to get Android 10 in Q2 of 2020. It has been close to three years since the launch of the OnePlus 5 that was unveiled with Android 7.1 Nougat. It will the smartphone's third major Android update since launch. The OnePlus 5T was launched later but shared the same internals as the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have reported receiving the stable version of Android 10 on their devices. While the firmware version number is not known at the moment, the stable update is 1.8GB in size for the OnePlus 5T. We are expecting a similar update size for the OnePlus 5 as well.

Photo Credit: G_Ranjan_lenka_jAWE/ OnePlus Forums

This stable software update comes about a month after OnePlus rolled out the first Open Beta for the two smartphones. The new update brings Android 10 along with the new UI design. It also brings enhanced location permissions for Privacy, Game Space, and Full Screen gestures on the device. It also mentions that Electronic Image Stabilisation is currently under optimisation and that it will be pushed in later stable versions.

It seems like OnePlus is rolling out the software update in a staged manner and will switch to a full rollout if bugs aren't reported. If you own the OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T you can go into the Settings app and look for a software update. It is possible that OnePlus is releasing the stable Android 10 to beta version users first and will then move to the stable version users.