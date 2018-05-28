Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.2 Update; OnePlus 6 Always-On Ambient Display Reportedly Removed

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.2 Update; OnePlus 6 Always-On Ambient Display Reportedly Removed

 
, 28 May 2018
Highlights

  • OnePlus 5, 5T have received bug fixes and latest security patch
  • OnePlus 6 reportedly had Always-On feature at launch
  • It is said to have been removed with OxygenOS 5.1.3 update

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have now started receiving the latest OxygenOS 5.1.2 update that brings the May Android security patch and various bug fixes to the two handsets. On the other hand, the OnePlus 6, the company's latest flagship smartphone, was launched at simultaneous events in London, Beijing, and Mumbai earlier this year. The company has reportedly ditched the Always-On Ambient Display feature on the OnePlus 6 with its OxygenOS 5.1.3 update.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are receiving the latest OxygenOS 5.1.2 software update. File size of the update is said to be around 1.6GB, although this might vary on a user basis. Changelog of the update entails system updates including the latest Android security patch and a fix for auto-rotation stability issue. It also includes gallery updates like a new "Recently Deleted" collection and a new Places tab that gives users a map view of photos based on location. Apart from that, it fixes Wi-Fi connecting issue, fixes microphone issue for AKG earphones, and brings double-tap to lock screen to the launcher.

OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Updated to Android 8.1 With OxygenOS 5.1.0 OTA Update

While the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, you can check by going into Settings > System updates. You can also download the latest OxygenOS ROM through OnePlus forums and install it using the given instructions. As always, users are advised to take a complete backup and ensure that the battery is charged before installing the update.

Separately, in its first update, on the day it went on sale in India, the OnePlus 6 got features such as the ability to hide the notch, May Android security patch, ability to record super slow motion videos, and upgrades to the camera. Now, reports suggest that the Always On ambient display feature was strangely removed as part of the same update. The feature is reported to have been a part of the OnePlus 6 before the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update.

 

Last week, OnePlus 6 was updated to the latest OxygenOS 5.1.5 update that was a minor update with a few bug fixes and stability improvements.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS
