OnePlus 5 and 5T will be getting a new Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update that brings several bug fixes to the Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 rolled out for the devices earlier. OnePlus had acknowledged problems with the build of the Oxygen OS 10 after users reported several issues. The company had assured that the product teams were working on a fix “at the highest priority”. The Android 10 update had come to the OnePlus 5 and 5T — launched in 2017 — in May this year, which was much later than expected. The new update claims to fix many system bugs and bring camera improvements along with the September 2020 Android Security Patch.

The news of the new update was shared via a post on the OnePlus community page created for the OnePlus 5 series. The post says that the update is being rolled out in a staged manner to make sure it does not have any critical bugs. It says that only a select few users will receive the update today with the rest of them getting it after a few days. It also clarified that using a VPN won't help in getting it sooner as the update is not region-specific.

The changelog detailed along with the post mentions many system fixes — including the ones reportedly introduced by the last update — with the major ones being an abnormal call recording issue and a problem with alarms getting deactivated when the phone was powered off. As mentioned, the update brings the September 2020 Android security patch to the OnePlus 5 and 5T, but updates the GMS package to August 2020.

Among the major improvements that the Oxygen OS 10.0.1 brings to the aeging OnePlus 5 and 5T is electronic image stabilisation that is known to improve camera capabilities by reducing the chances of blurred pictures. The OnePlus 5T will also get the option to enable the Android 10 back gesture that works by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

