Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 5, 5T Get Oxygen OS 10.0.1 Update With Camera Improvements and September 2020 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 5, 5T Get Oxygen OS 10.0.1 Update With Camera Improvements and September 2020 Android Security Patch

The new update fixes issues with call recording and alarms.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 11 November 2020 18:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 5, 5T Get Oxygen OS 10.0.1 Update With Camera Improvements and September 2020 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 5 and 5T to also get electronic image stabilisation with the update

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 5, 5T update is being rolled out to select users today
  • It updates the GSM package to August 2020
  • The OnePlus 5T gets the swipe-based back feature of Android 10

OnePlus 5 and 5T will be getting a new Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update that brings several bug fixes to the Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 rolled out for the devices earlier. OnePlus had acknowledged problems with the build of the Oxygen OS 10 after users reported several issues. The company had assured that the product teams were working on a fix “at the highest priority”. The Android 10 update had come to the OnePlus 5 and 5T — launched in 2017 — in May this year, which was much later than expected. The new update claims to fix many system bugs and bring camera improvements along with the September 2020 Android Security Patch.

The news of the new update was shared via a post on the OnePlus community page created for the OnePlus 5 series. The post says that the update is being rolled out in a staged manner to make sure it does not have any critical bugs. It says that only a select few users will receive the update today with the rest of them getting it after a few days. It also clarified that using a VPN won't help in getting it sooner as the update is not region-specific.

OnePlus 5, 5T Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update changelog

The changelog detailed along with the post mentions many system fixes — including the ones reportedly introduced by the last update — with the major ones being an abnormal call recording issue and a problem with alarms getting deactivated when the phone was powered off. As mentioned, the update brings the September 2020 Android security patch to the OnePlus 5 and 5T, but updates the GMS package to August 2020.

Among the major improvements that the Oxygen OS 10.0.1 brings to the aeging OnePlus 5 and 5T is electronic image stabilisation that is known to improve camera capabilities by reducing the chances of blurred pictures. The OnePlus 5T will also get the option to enable the Android 10 back gesture that works by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oneplus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Update, OnePlus
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Apple Stops Selling Intel-Powered MacBook Air; Non-M1 Options of MacBook Pro, Mac mini Selling at Higher Price
OnePlus 9 Series Will Not Have Third Model, Tipster Says; Launch Rumoured for March 2021

Related Stories

OnePlus 5, 5T Get Oxygen OS 10.0.1 Update With Camera Improvements and September 2020 Android Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  2. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  3. Samsung Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV Launched in India
  4. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  5. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  6. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  8. OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging Could Launch Early Next Year
  9. Oppo Watch Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting One UI 2.5 Update in India With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  2. OnePlus 9 Series Will Not Have Third Model, Tipster Says; Launch Rumoured for March 2021
  3. OnePlus 5, 5T Get Oxygen OS 10.0.1 Update With Camera Improvements and September 2020 Android Security Patch
  4. Apple Stops Selling Intel-Powered MacBook Air; Non-M1 Options of MacBook Pro, Mac mini Selling at Higher Price
  5. Twitter Allegedly Working on New Option to Filter Graphic Media Sent Via Direct Messages
  6. Garmin Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition Smartwatch With 6-Day Battery Life, Health Monitoring Features Launched in India
  7. Amazon Accuses Future Group of Insider Trading in New Push to Block Reliance Deal
  8. Garmin Brings Pregnancy Tracking to Its Wearables, Offers Kegel Reminders and Weight Gain Recommendations
  9. iPhone SE 2021 Will Not Arrive in the First Half of Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Samsung Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV Launched in India, Designed for Easy Social Media Browsing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com